SEYMOUR — The Seymour girls basketball team played 32 minutes of unselfish basketball in the Region 2-3A quarterfinals against Scott.
The ability to share the ball helped the Lady Eagles jump out to an early lead and get around Scott’s tight defense. Seymour’s backcourt duo of Emma Watson and Bailey Mccoy each provided double-digit scoring during a 48-29 victory over Scott on Friday at Seymour.
“That’s what makes us such a hard team to guard.” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “Us having multiple different girls that at any given night can give us 10 to 15 points, its huge. It keeps us balanced and makes it so teams can’t just sit and guard just one of us they have to guard all of us.”
Seymour took a slight lead despite racking up five team fouls in the first few minutes. The Lady Highlanders made Seymour fight for every basket as they smothered them and made it hard for them to get up shots.
In combination with their strong defense, the Lady Highlanders ability to get to the line helped the game not get too far out of reach. Scott capitalized on Seymour’s defensive gaps hitting five 3-pointers in the first half.
The Lady Eagles were able to counteract the slow start by getting rebounds. The Lady Eagles exploited Scott’s missed shots by quickly turning them it into points on the other side. Seymour’s Caiden Russel was influential at boxing out the Lady Highlanders and feeding the ball back to her teammates.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Greg Hernandez said. “I don’t think we were sound defensively in the start of the game. But then we started to finally settle in, and we buckled down and stayed in the stance and kept them in front of us. Our defense is our best offense.”
In the second half the momentum switched. Seymour played more aggressive and got away with turnovers and pushed the pace offensively. The Lady Eagles were more patient and simply passed the ball until they had someone open.
The Lady Eagles defense held the Scott to 10 points in the second half.
Eight Lady Eagles got in the scoring column with Watson and McCoy each putting in a dozen. Bailey Cummings added nine while Kaylyn Jarvis hit for seven.
Seymour advances to face Anderson County in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Knoxville Halls.
“We’re going to rest tomorrow and come back in Sunday and go from there.” Hernandez said. “We’re really going into it with the mindset of survive and advance.”
