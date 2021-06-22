The Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns failed to score in the first inning today in a College World Series elimination game in Omaha.
UPDATE: Tennessee struck first in the top of the second inning when Jordan Beck doubled and drove in Drew Gilbert and Pete Derkay dinked a fielder's choice to the first baseman. Vols 2-0 going into the bottom of the second.
UPDATE: Texas put runners on second and third and then got a homer from outfielder Eric Kennedy and leads the Vols 3-2.
UPDATE, top of the third: Tennessee loaded the bases but failed to score after a Texas double play and routine fly ball. Vols still trail 3-2.
UPDATE: Texas padded its lead with a walk, stolen base, Vols' error and a fielder's choice. Texas up 4-2.
UPDATE: Beck walked, went to third on a Derkay hit-and-run single and then scored on a Connor Pavolony single. Then Spence singled in Derkay to tie Texas 4-4. The Longhorns then turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
UPDATE, end of four: Texas chased starting pitcher Blade Tidwell, while reliever Sean Hunley was wild, walking two and then giving up a pair of singles to plate three Texas runners. Vols' assistant coach Ross Kivett was thrown out of the game for arguing balls and strikes. Louisville native Redmond Walsh enters game. Score 7-4 Longhorns.
UPDATE, top of the fifth: Tennessee goes three up and three down. Score remains 7-4.
UPDATE, bottom of the fifth: Redmond retires two hitters and picks off a third to keep it 7-4.
UPDATE, top of the sixth: The Vols got a single but nothing else. Score remains 7-4.
UPDATE, bottom of the sixth: Walsh wild pitch plates another Texas run. Score now 8-4.
UPDATE, top of the seventh: Tennessee's bats have gone cold. Score remains 8-4.
UPDATE, bottom of the seventh: Redmond leaves the game after nearly three innings, giving up one run. Camden Sewell enters in relief and shuts down Texas. Longhorns still up 8-4.
UPDATE, top of the eighth: The heart of Tennessee's lineup can't reach base. Still 8-4.
UPDATE, bottom of the eighth: Sewell gets three up and three down against the Longhorns. Score 8-4.
UPDATE, top of the ninth: Beck gets an infield single but is stranded as Texas closes out the game. FINAL: 8-4
