ATHENS, Ga. — Uros Plavsic knew he was running out of time.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Jan. 9 if an eligibility decision regarding the redshirt freshman forward and Arizona State transfer wasn’t made in a week or so “it probably wouldn’t be worth playing him in terms of him losing a year.”
Plavsic expected to hear from the NCAA on Friday, but the decision came three days early.
UT’s Tuesday practice got interrupted with the news that Plavsic had been granted immediate eligibility after sitting out the first 15 games of the season, and a celebration shared on Tennessee basketball’s social media accounts ensued.
whole squad v excited pic.twitter.com/fS2UmbnOIp— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 14, 2020
“I was shocked. I am not going to lie. I was about to cry,” Plavsic said. “I was happy at the same time. My emotions, everything was going through my head. All the work I have put in. My teammates and coaches were happy for me. I am just ready to work my way back and help my team.”
A day later, Plavsic made his Tennessee debut in an 80-63 loss to Georgia inside Stegeman Coliseum.
It came more than two months after UT’s initial appeal was denied before its season opener against UNC-Asheville. Tennessee believed it had a strong case for immediate eligibility because of the circumstances surrounding his transfer.
The Ivanjica, Serbia, native committed to Cleveland State Community College out of Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga, but flipped to Arizona State to follow assistant coach Drazen Zlovaric, who is also from Serbia, after he joined Bobby Hurley’s staff in Tempe, Arizona.
Plavsic redshirted last season, and Zlovaric was let go by Arizona State in April.
“I really can’t say enough about our administration, from the top to our compliance people that stayed with this because they felt in their heart that he deserved the chance to play,” Barnes said. “I felt this decision should have been made at least six games ago, but when Christmas break comes around, the NCAA closes it down.
“One thing about him, he hasn’t stopped working as if he might get that chance, which I think helped him as opposed to shutting it down mentally. ... There was no doubt he wanted to play, and I don’t think we could have asked him not to.”
The addition of Plavsic bolsters a frontcourt that is sporadic in its production. Redshirt junior John Fulkerson and junior Yves Pons each average double-digit points, but Barnes said Wednesday that he is still looking for “somebody inside that wants to score the ball,” and that Fulkerson “won’t accept” that role.
Freshmen Olivier Nkamhoua and Drew Pember have dealt with their fair share of struggles this season.
“I thought Uros, for the first time (being out there), did some nice things,” Barnes said. “I can’t imagine what was going through his head leading up to the game after not knowing if he was going to play all year after waiting a year-and-a-half.
“I thought for the most part he handled himself well.”
Plavsic tallied five points and three rebounds while shooting 2-of-6 from the floor in the first collegiate game of his career.
Over the course of 17 minutes, the 7-foot, 240-pound forward showed glimpses of being the low-post presence the Vols are looking for, but there were also plenty of moments that proved he, like so many of teammates, has a lot of growing left to do.
“It was my first day and first game after two years — my last basketball was in high school,” Plavsic said. “I needed to get used to it a little bit. I know my teammates have my back and they will help me work my way back. I am not worried about it. I think I will be good.”
