Maryville College athletics officially are on hold until November, at the earliest.
The USA South Athletic Conference announced Tuesday after a unanimous vote by college presidents of the 18-member conference that it is postponing all fall sports until spring 2021, citing “the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the USA South’s geographical footprint” and “the availability, cost, and feasibility of adequate and consistent testing for student athletes.”
The sports impacted are football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country. A decision regarding men’s and women’s basketball is expected in the coming weeks, according to a Maryville College release.
“While our member institutions maintain the freedom to address athletics as they see best on their individual campuses this fall, the NCAA recommendations especially related to testing that came out recently were a real game changer for our 18 conference schools collectively,” USA South Commissioner Tom Hart said in a conference release. “We will begin work immediately to develop a strategic plan that allows for fall conference sports competition to return in some capacity in the spring provided public health conditions improve in the coming months.”
The Daily Times reported July 22 that Maryville College would not play football in the fall. Maryville College president Bryan Coker refuted that report, stating a decision had not yet been made. Coker added more information would be released July 24, but no new developments were made available.
The report came eight days after the USA South announced its plan to participate in fall athletics on July 14.
In the two weeks between that announcement and Tuesday’s development, the NCAA issued return-to-sport guidelines that included daily self-health checks, the appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics; testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and postseason; testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports; and member schools adhering to public health standards set by their local communities.
“When the new guidelines came out, that was a punch in the gut,” Maryville College athletic director Kandis Schram told The Daily Times. “Our conference entails six different states, six different guidelines, six different interpretations of the new (NCAA) guidelines and not everyone having access to the type of testing that was outlined.
“People worked so hard to try and identify what was possible because everybody was committed to trying to create the type of experience we believe in, but we couldn’t do it in a way that we could feel good about and protect our campuses as best as possible.”
The NCAA passed a waiver that will allow all student-athletes in all sports to practice and participate in outside competition. These decisions will be made on an institution-by-institution basis, and Maryville College plans to lay out its plan for fall student-athletes over the next few weeks.
Student-athletes are permitted to practice without losing a year of eligibility.
“We know that training with our athletes is very important, and a lot of that is because the kids have been home,” Schram said. “They haven’t had access to weight rooms and they haven’t had access to their strength coach outside of virtual meetings, so it will be a positive to get them back on campus and to get their bodies ready to compete (in the spring).”
There is still a lot to process after an announcement that undoes a schedule that has been consistent for decades, but there is also plenty that needs to be done.
Schram conceded that fitting six more sports into an already busy spring schedule “will be tricky” but adds that it is “absolutely feasible.”
That oversaturation of athletics will be a welcomed sight after months of empty fields on campus, he said.
“Obviously, while I am dismayed that we will not have football, soccer, cross country and volleyball this semester, I am more disappointed for those student-athletes and their families who will not get to have the seasons they had expected this fall,” Schram said. “Every effort will be made to recover some of these special moments in the spring semester.”
