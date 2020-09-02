The USA South announced Wednesday that all men's and women's basketball competition has been postponed until the the spring after a unanimous vote by university presidents.
The decision was made "in light of the lack of consistent improvement regarding positive COVID-19 cases throughout the USA South's geographical footprint."
"Men's and women's basketball are the only sports in which the USA South conducts regular season and tournament play during the winter season," stated Dr. Tom Hart, USA South Commissioner. "By pushing these sports to the second semester, we allow the time necessary for the COVID landscape to improve."
The conference also decided to postpone fall sports until the spring back on July 28.
