Tennessee finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020-21 basketball season Thursday, announcing that Thompson-Boling Arena's gameday capacity will be approximately 4,000 — close to 18%.
This aligns with the SEC's indoor event recommendations, which call for at least six feet of physical distance between groups as well as a 12-foot buffer zone encircling essential personnel located in and around the playing floor.
"Despite having gone through a similar process for football earlier this fall, the reality that we will be unable to welcome all of our ticket holders into Thompson-Boling Arena this basketball season remains saddening," Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a university release. "There's no easy way to adjust to the circumstances we find ourselves in. But we've been thoughtful and deliberate in attempting to offer attendance opportunities to as many of our season-ticket holders as possible while also maintaining the safest arena environment possible."
Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required for all fans and gameday staff and must remain in place at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
Tickets for both Vols and Lady Vols basketball will be offered as season tickets, with priority based on Tennessee Fund annual gift amount and rank order.
Regardless of one's decision to opt in or out for this season, everyone who purchased 2020-21 basketball season tickets will retain their status as a season-ticket holder along with their seats of choice when the 2021-22 renewal process begins.
