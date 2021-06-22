OMAHA, Nebraska — The only intrigue from the final innings of Tennessee’s historic season was which member of the program would coach first base each inning after assistant coach Ross Kivett was ejected in the fourth.
Junior infielder Trey Lipscomb, sophomore infielder Cortland Lawson, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello and sophomore pitcher Kirby Connell stood in an unfamiliar position and watched as the No. 3 Vols’ offense failed to sustain the pace it set in the early innings to make up for underwhelming pitching performances from freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell and senior right-hander Sean Hunley in an 8-4 loss to No. 2 Texas on Tuesday inside TD Ameritrade Park.
“Sometimes baseball is a crazy game,” Tennessee senior Pete Derkay said. “The first day (against Virginia) we kind of just didn’t show up like we were capable of doing and got exposed a little bit. And then today, I mean, they were the better team. They capitalized on a little more situations and made some plays when they really needed to.”
Two days after getting shutout to be put on the brink of elimination, Tennessee (50-18) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI double from sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck and an RBI groundout by Derkay in the second.
It was one of the few moments where things went right for the Vols.
Tidwell was a strike away from tossing a scoreless second when he grooved a fastball that Texas left fielder Eric Kennedy launched over the right-field fence. Tennessee attempted to get it back in the third, loading the bases with no outs, but sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert hit a hard-hit groundball right at Texas third baseman Cam Williams to start a rally-killing 5-2-3 double play.
The Longhorns (48-16) added another run in the third, but the Vols erased the deficit with two in the fourth — and could have added more if not for an inning-ending double play by junior second baseman Max Ferguson — only for everything to collapse in the bottom half.
Tennessee turned to Hunley to start the fourth, but for the second straight game he did not have the pinpoint location that established him as the Vols best reliever.
The Mount Juliet native walked two of the first three batters he faced before battling back and getting a strike away from escaping the jam unscathed. Instead, he left a fastball over the plate and Texas catcher Silas Ardoin hit a single to right-center that pushed across two runs — the last of which scored because of a slow tag from junior catcher Connor Pavolony that led to a controversial bang-bang play at the plate. Back-to-back singles followed and another run scored to put UT in a 7-4 hole.
“I think in both situations the big thing was we were one pitch away from getting out of two innings that a lot of damage was done,” Vitello said. “We threw it over the plate, which is what got us here, and they were able to put a couple of good swings on balls.”
The Vols never mustered a response, logging two hits over the final five innings to ensure the earliest exit possible from their first College World Series appearance since 2005 despite the legitimate national championship hopes it carried into Omaha.
“I think it’s hard because — no disrespect to the opponent — we just didn’t envision it today,” Vitello said. “… I mean, nothing’s packed, I can tell you that. I have no idea how much longer we’ll stay here (in Omaha), but I feel unprepared, (unlike) our two games.
“We didn’t play that great even though a lot of preparation time was put in.”
