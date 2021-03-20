No. 10 Tennessee was unable to hang on to a late lead, falling 5-4 to No. 7 Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field in Athens.
A walk-off two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Bulldogs their first SEC win of the year and evened the series at one game apiece. Tate drove in three of UGA's five runs for the game.
Liam Spence was once again the Vols' top hitter with two hits and two runs scored. Jake Rucker led the team with two RBI after hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh.
Senior pitcher Will Heflin got the start and gave Tennessee 3.1 solid innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Heflin allowed one run and had two strikeouts on the day.
For the second day in a row, the Vols (16-4 // 1-1 SEC) struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning. Spence reached on an error to start the game and Pete Derkay followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. Drew Gilbert singled two batters later to score Spence before Derkay came in to score on a walk by Luc Lipcius to make it 2-0.
The Bulldogs (14-4 // 1-1 SEC) pulled within one on a sacrifice fly from Tate in the third that scored Shane Marshall, who led off the inning with a single.
Closer Redmond Walsh was able to strand the tying run on base to end the eighth but surrendered two unearned runs in the ninth to pick up his first loss of the year.
Georgia's first two batters reached base to start the inning after an infield single and a throwing error by Walsh on a sacrifice bunt attempt. A groundout by Marshall advanced both runners into scoring position, but Ben Anderson popped up for out No. 2. However, Tate's single one batter later scored both runners to end the game.
The Vols will look to win the series in tomorrow's rubber game. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.
