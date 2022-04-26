The University of Tennessee baseball team utilized seven pitchers that posted a shutout for 26 outs and picked up its 10th midweek victory with a 10-1 win over visiting Xavier late Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.
No. 1 Tennessee (38-3) had a shutout for 26 of the 27 outs in the game. Zander Sechrist (W, 4-0) turned in the longest outing of his career with 5.1 shutout innings as he struck out four while allowing three baserunners.
Trey Lipscomb posted his 17th multi-hit game of the season, while Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck drove in three and two RBIs, respectively. Lawson also blasted Tennessee's only home run with his eighth four-bagger.
Xavier (21-21) scored its only run in the top of the ninth inning after three-straight two out hits, jumpstarted by Andrew Walker's triple to right center, to break up the shutout bid.
The Volunteers welcome No. 17/19 Auburn to Lindsey Nelson for an SEC weekend series scheduled for 7 p.m. starts on Friday and Saturday before a 1 p.m. Sunday matinee. Friday and Saturday's contests will be carried live on the SEC Network.
