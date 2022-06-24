Neyland Stadium has been Tennessee’s eminent football cathedral for more than 100 years, but the Tennessee athletic department’s plans to keep the venue up to date press on.
Those plans took a major step forward Friday.
The University’s Board of Trustees approved the athletic department’s request for an adjusted scope and budget to the current renovations plans that were originally approved in 2017, with part of Phase I of those plans beginning construction at the end of the 2021 season and expected to be complete in time for the 2022 season, which begins Sept. 1 when the Vols host Ball State.
According to a press release, Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White reviewed the previous stadium renovation project and “identified new strategic priorities aimed at delivering an unparalleled experience for the UT community through impactful and resourceful modifications.”
Additions to the stadium project have upped the budget $108 million and will now total $288 million for Phase I, all of which will be “fully funded,” according to the release. The total cost that was approved under the previous athletics administration in 2017 was budgeted at $340 million.
“I appreciate the Board of Trustees for understanding and supporting our revised plan and budget, which will ultimately allow for a significantly enhanced gameday experience for every fan throughout Neyland Stadium,” White said. “We’ve done a great deal of listening and learning over the past 18 months and our fans have been instrumental in helping shape the vision for the future of one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.
“Through our evaluation process, we also developed a new business philosophy prioritizing project elements that generate revenue. That will enable us to invest in key amenities that impact our entire fanbase, such as enhanced Wi-Fi, larger concourses, nicer restrooms and more.”
One aspect of the new renovations that was a direct result of White, who was hired to replace former athletic director Philip Fulmer in 2021, listening to fan input will be the reinstallment of the V-O-L-S signage, which presided over the south end zone stands for decades before being removed during a previous stadium update ahead of the 2009 season.
According to a rendering in Friday’s press release, there will be two sets of V-O-L-S signs on either side of the south end zone Jumbotron, but that’s just one of several additions in the updated plans.
Among the upgrades expected following the Board of Trustees’ approval are stadium-wide Wi-Fi networks, Founders Suites, new restrooms under the Gate 10 ramp, upper north end zone plaza activation with food and beverage services as well as updated seating, a lower west premium club with an indoor club space below a new chairback seating deck, skybox renovations with operable windows, upgrades to the southwest and southeast entrances of the stadium and brick cladding for vomitories and the Gate 11 ramp.
The plans that were retained from the Phase I scope were the south concourse 1 expansion, which includes additional bathrooms and concessions, kitchen, commissary and loading dock, south concourse 2 chairback seats, LED ribbon board replacement, new state-of-the-art sound system, north videoboard and plaza area and west lower bowl chairback seating.
The overall plan is projected to be completed by fall 2026.
