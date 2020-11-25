University of Tennessee Athletics is launching an all-new Cutouts at the Court program, which provides Vols and Lady Vols basketball fans the opportunity to purchase their own cutout to be featured courtside during all Southeastern Conference games.
Due to attendance restrictions at Thompson-Boling arena this season, "Cutouts at the Court" ensures that Tennessee fans near and far can be present courtside during a season unlike any other. Big Orange fans can order cutouts of themselves, family members and even pets to show off their Volunteer pride at all 2020-21 Vols and Lady Vols conference contests.
Cutout are $50 and may be purchased via AllVols.com. After placing an order, a confirmation email will be sent from VolsTix@utk.edu with instructions and guidelines on how to upload photo.
