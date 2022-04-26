The University of Tennessee men's basketball team announced the signing of Indiana State graduate transfer Tyreke Key on Tuesday. Key will be immediately eligible to play his final collegiate basketball season.
"We are all very excited about adding Tyreke to our team," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "He's proven himself as a highly effective player in a strong basketball conference. He really fits everything we look for in our program. He's a great teammate and has an outstanding work ethic that should allow for a smooth transition into what we do every day."
Key missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the November but proved to be an impact scorer in his four previous seasons with Indiana State.
He started 97 of the 114 games he played for the Sycamores, averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.4% from behind the arc. Key led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring (17.4 ppg) in 2018-19, ranked third in 2019-20 (15.6 ppg) and second in 2020-21 (17.2 ppg).
Key starred at Clay County High School in Celina, Tenn., before heading to Indiana State. He scored 1,380 points as a senior during the 2016-17 campaign, breaking Tony Delk's TSSAA record for most points scored in a single season. Key also set the TSSAA state tournament record for most points in a single tournament in 20, scoring a combined 128 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Class A state title game, where they lost to Harriman.
