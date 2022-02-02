Certain traits embody what it means to be an Army football player. Of them, versatility, selflessness and an ability to battle through adversity rank high.
When Alcoa’s Major Newman signed with Army West Point on Wednesday, he didn’t have to worry about proving he has those traits. He’s already proven it to those around him.
“He’s going to fit in great (at Army) because he’s dedicated, he’s hardworking,” Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “To me, it’s a misnomer that you’ve got to have some prerequisite or intelligence to have it. If you’re going to go there, you’ve got to be willing to work, you’ve got to be willing to sacrifice.
“You’re going to face difficult times, you’re going to face adversity. There are going to be times when you feel like you want to quit, that’s what makes people. When you come through a place like that and you get a degree, this is going to follow him for the rest of his life.”
A Class 3A All-State selection, Newman led Alcoa in receiving last season with 27 receptions, 382 yards and seven touchdowns; he also rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries, some of which came after lining up at quarterback in the Wildcat formation. Defensively, he tallied 33 total tackles (three for a loss) and three fumble recoveries.
Despite playing safety for Alcoa as a senior, he’ll be a “Will” inside linebacker for Army. It won’t be too unfamiliar for Newman, though, as he played that position his first three seasons with Alcoa.
“It’s definitely going to be a change for sure, but I’m excited for it,” Newman said. “I love to play ball. I think one thing that is useful for me, I’m very versatile. (With) my skill set, I think I’m going to be able to do it. It’s going to be a fun time learning, it’s going to be a fun learning curve, but I’m going to enjoy it.”
“He really was pretty unselfish in making that move (to safety) because you’re talking about a guy who was as good of an inside-out running inside linebacker as we’ve had,” Nix added. “To make that move as a senior, it shows his unselfishness. It shows his willingness to do what’s best for the team.
“To me, I hoped it would help him, and I think it did in recruiting, just to show his versatility, that he can play several positions.”
Nix said it also “speaks volumes to the education here at Alcoa” that Newman will enter a school that boasts an average ACT score of around 30 prepared to succeed academically as well as athletically.
Newman himself is ecstatic to join a program that isn’t just about football, one with which he can lay a foundation both on and off the field.
“There’s no other school in the country that can give you the opportunities and things that Army provides for you,” Newman said. “I’ve always wanted to be successful outside of football, not just inside of football. This school is definitely a school that’s going to allow me to do that.
“I’m just excited to get up there, be with the guys and get around people that genuinely care, people who are going to push me. It’s going to be a fun time.”
As he prepares for his next chapter at Army, though, Newman isn’t losing sight of what the Alcoa community has meant to him.
“This has been the best four years of my life,” Newman said. “This is where I’ve made friends, family, brothers. I will never forget Alcoa and I know they’ll never forget me. I’ve just enjoyed these last four years, being around brothers and people who genuinely care and people who are actually there for you.
“Alcoa, it’s just different. I love it here.”
