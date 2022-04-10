Kaitlin Woodruff is having the time of her life at Maryville College.
Since transferring in to MC’s softball program from Austin Peay, the sophomore shortstop has found her place among teammates she can count on, and they can count on her, too.
“I’m really loving it,” Woodruff told The Daily Times. “I’m loving getting to play and be out there with teammates who have my back, and I like having their backs.”
Woodruff’s found not only support, but success already at Maryville, and Sunday’s USA South doubleheader against Wesleyan was a prime of example of that. She tallied four RBIs, two hits and a run in the second of the Scots’ two wins over the Wolves, both of which ended 8-0 in Maryville’s favor.
Woodruff had a hand in each of the first four runs for Maryville (15-13, 6-2 USA South) in the doubleheader finale, which ended after five innings. With no outs in the bottom of the first, she smacked a would-be groundout, but then collided with Wesleyan’s first baseman, who dropped the ball. Jenica Brown scored, and Woodruff ran to home on that same play due to an error.
Her next key play was much more traditional, but even more effective. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Woodruff placed a single perfectly in the gap between Wesleyan’s second baseman and right field, bringing in Ava Whitmire and Courtney Deck.
“(Today) I just knew that I had to get my mind right for my team and to come up and do a job,” Woodruff said. “We needed a score, one’s not enough, two’s not enough, we needed runs to win a game. So when I got up in the box, I was just really seeing the ball well for my team, hitting a good pitch.”
Woodruff’s second multi-RBI hit took place in the bottom of the fourth, when, after Brecca Williams scored on an error, she hit a double that fell just fair along the third-base line to score Brown and Amaya Goodloe.
“That’s Kaitlin Woodruff,” Maryville College coach Leah Kelley said. “When I was recruiting her, I knew she was going to be something special and I knew she was going to be somebody who would have leadership qualities that we need at shortstop. She’s come in as a transfer and done just that. Very proud of her and the day that she’s had.
“She’s very clutch. I know when there’s runners on and she’s up to bat, something good is about to happen.”
For Maryville’s final run, Brown batted into a fielder’s choice, but the catcher couldn’t corral the throw to home while staying on base, allowing Williams to tally the run-rule score.
“I’m very proud of the team,” Woodruff said. “The energy was great and everybody had each other’s back. We just passed the bat. Even if something went wrong, we just picked each other right back up and continued to score.”
“Coming in (to Maryville College) for me, even just coming in to a team that was so accepting, everybody wants to compete and wants to do well,” she added. “So I feel like that makes our energy and our relationships and our competitiveness so much better because everybody is just wanting to be here together and win together. I think we’ll go pretty dang far if we keep it up.”
Kelley saw her team adjust to some miscues early in Sunday’s first game and pick up its performance, ending with the Scots outscoring the Wolves, 16-0, across both games.
Sophomore pitcher Megan Ackerman allowed just three hits and one walk, while striking out six batters, in the opener, while junior Kennedy Henry gave up just two hits and notched four strikeouts in the second bout.
“We didn’t start so well in the first game with some errors and not having quality at-bats, but we had a conversation about, ‘Give me quality at-bats,’” Kelley said. “Our pitchers, both of them threw great today, and our defense started making the plays that you’re supposed to make. We don’t have to make this game complicated. Field it, throw it, catch it.”
“We’re playing well and we’re winning the games that we should win and competing in the games that could go either way,” Kelley said. “So right now, we’ve still got to clean up some things on defense and have a little bit more quality at-bats, but I like where we are. We’re a young team, so there’s a lot of growth moments that we’re experiencing right now that we’re going to continue to get better and better.”
