Ask anyone involved with the Maryville golf team who its key players are, and the answers will come quickly.
There’s Nick Talley and Lukas Rhoades, who man Maryville’s top two spots on the boys team. They’re the group’s undisputed leaders, providing veteran experience with the scores to back it up.
“Nick and Lukas are kind of your one and two, steady,” Maryville assistant coach Jake Headrick told The Daily Times.
There’s Parker Miller, Rylee Tucker and April Johnson, a unique mix of experience and talent. Miller, a junior, is a de facto leader for the girls team, which doesn’t have any seniors, while Tucker and Johnson are both freshmen with vast potential.
“They’re fun to watch,” Headrick, a first-year Maryville assistant and school alumnus, said. He was a top golfer in his own right at Maryville before playing at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City.
Maryville’s boys and girls both recorded the best team score in their match against Heritage, William Blount and Career Magnet Academy on Tuesday at Green Meadow Country Club.
The Rebels shot a 157, six strokes better than William Blount’s 163 and well ahead of Heritage’s 190, while the Lady Rebels scored 77, also six strokes ahead of William Blount (83) and far beyond Heritage (95). Headrick said he thinks Maryville’s girls score was its lowest this season.
Tucker notched Maryville’s best girls score with a 2-over 38, while Rhoades shined on the boys scoresheet, shooting a 32. It surely came as no surprise to Miller, who’s seen the efforts Rhoades and Talley have made to compete at a high level.
“I know that they’ve worked really hard on their games, and they’re only juniors as well,” Miller said.
While it’s no secret who Maryville’s top players are, the rest of its boys lineup still holds some mystery. Behind Talley and Rhoades, no one has truly claimed a set spot for matches.
“The guys team, they’re a fun group to be around,” Headrick said. “From three to seven, it’s kind of wide open. We’ve got five guys that are competing for that top-three spot.”
As that competition unfolds, Talley and senior Riley Orr are keeping the ship afloat for the Rebels. Orr is also a standout baseball player for Maryville; he was named to the 2021 All-Daily Times baseball team.
“(Orr) is not our best player, but he’s a senior and he’s been around it. He knows his way around here,” Headrick said. “You can tell the guys all like him, kind of look up to him. So it’s fun to watch him kind of lead us.”
Miller has taken on a similar role for the girls. Though not a senior herself, she said she’s taken inspiration from Maryville’s past seniors in learning how to inspire the Lady Rebels’ current roster.
“Right now, I think more being the only upperclassman, I think (I bring) just moral support for my other teammates,” Miller said. “Because our freshmen are doing really, really well right now.
“So I could be playing a little bit better than I have been right now, but I think just having the experience of playing on the high school team and helping them in what they’re doing (is how I’m contributing).”
And there’s a lot for Maryville’s players and coaches to look forward to, with district and postseason matches yet to be played this season.
“The matches, they’re not super important until we get to district,” Headrick said. “So we’re just kind of building up and preparing for that district tournament.”
Miller’s looking even further into the future. She’s excited about what Maryville’s young team can do in the coming seasons, too.
“Honestly, our team next year is going to be super strong,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.