It turned into an even bigger weekend than Tennessee baseball had hoped for on Saturday night. The No. 4 Volunteers (27-5) secured the series win with a 5-4 win over visiting Florida, tying a program mark that has stood since 1970 with their fourth straight SEC series win to start the season. Adding a cherry to the Big Orange's night was Georgia taking a 9-1 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville as the Bulldogs took that SEC series and dropped Vandy to 9-3 in conference play, leaving Tennessee atop the SEC at 9-2. The Vols swept Georgia two weeks ago.
Florida took a three-run lead in the fourth, chasing UT starter Will Heflin. Tennessee responded with a five-spot during a sixth inning where everything went wrong for Florida. UT chased Franco Aleman after the starter walked two aboard to start the frame. Reliever Jack Leftwich entered and walked two more, the last putting UT on the board, before being pulled for Trey Van Der Weide (L), who inherited bases loaded with no outs. The series concludes today with the Volunteers looking for their third SEC sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.