No. 17 Tennessee clinched its second weekend series with a 5-1 victory over Georgia State on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Pitcher Blade Tidwell was dominant in his third-career start, tossing six shutout innings. The true freshman scattered four hits and set a career high with seven strikeouts to earn his first collegiate victory.
The foursome of Liam Spence (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Jake Rucker (2-for-4, 1 RBI), Luc Lipcius (1-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBI) and Max Ferguson (2-for-2, 2 BB) combined for seven of the team's eight hits on the day.
Alcoa product Redmond Walsh closed the door to earn his second save of the season with two scoreless innings. The redshirt senior allowed one hit against a pair of strikeouts.
