KNOXVILLE — Mentality is important for every player on a football field, but it means a little more when the ball is about to be snapped and you’re the only person 100,000 fans are watching.
Tennessee junior kicker Brent Cimaglia admitted recently he wasn’t quite ready for that aspect of the game when he played his first game for the Vols.
Luckily for his teammates, he took a big step in the right direction this season and turned in a performance that netted him second-team All-SEC honors. Cimaglia said recently it’s because he’s older and wiser.
“Freshman year I was still new to this atmosphere and the crowd and all that,” he said. “Now I’m mature and I’m used to it. I really don’t ride the highs and the lows of the game. I keep a stable mind.”
Cimaglia posted one of the best seasons in program history by a Tennessee kicker. He went 20-for-24 on field goals and made all 33 of his extra points. He led the SEC in field goal percentage (.833) and ranked second in field goals made per game (1.67).
He made 8 of 10 kicks of at least 40 yards and was 2 of 2 on kicks of 50 yards or more. When he made a 53-yarder against UAB it was the longest made field goal by a UT kicker since Jeff Hall made one from 53 yards against Oklahoma State in 1995.
It may have been difficult for Cimaglia to beat out Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship for All-SEC first-team honors, but a better performance against Missouri might have been enough to do it.
Cimaglia went 1-for-3 on field goals in that game. The two he missed were blocked. He blamed himself, noting that the snap was perfect and the hold was good on each one.
“I probably could have done a little better preparing for that game, which is on me,” he said. “It’s a rookie mistake, and that will never happen again.”
His next chance likely will come on Jan. 2 when the Vols face Indiana in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. There is no telling what the situation will be if he is called upon, but no matter what it is, he said he’s as ready as he’s ever been.
“When I get out there everyone is just gone,” he said. “I don’t hear the crowd. I don’t hear noise. It’s just me, the snapper and the holder. We go back to doing our same thing. Pipes are pipes. No matter where it’s at, we’re going to do our job.”
Bennett’s next step
When the Gator Bowl ends, it will not take long for the previews of Tennessee’s 2020 season to be published.
Expect Kivon Bennett to be among the list of emerging players.
The third-year sophomore linebacker has emerged as a reliable bench player this season after appearing in all 12 games. The Florida native has two sacks among four tackles for loss and 24 tackles overall. His eight quarterback hurries are three more than the Vols player with the second highest total, who just happens to be Darrell Taylor — the player Bennett will be a candidate to take over for next season.
During the early portion of bowl practice, Bennett said he understands the situation and that he is soaking in the little time he has left to learn from Taylor before he leaves Knoxville — likely for the NFL.
“I have to take myself to a new mental level because I have to be the leader,” Bennett said. “This has to be my team next year. It definitely sunk in especially now that the regular season is over and we have the bowl game. This is about to the last game for DT, Quez (Marquez Callaway), Nige (Nigel Warrior).
“This is their last go-round. It’s definitely starting to set in now.”
No skipping here
It is commonplace these for NFL-bound players to sit out bowl games because they don’t want to risk injury in what amounts to a meaningless game in the long run. This season, players from 15 schools announced they would not play in their school’s bowl game.
Tennessee’s players say that was never an option for them. Players like Darrell Taylor and Trey Smith seem like shoe-ins to be drafted, but they’ve always been committed to playing in the Gator Bowl.
“It’s about a team thing,” senior linebacker Daniel Bituli said. “We knew going into this season we’re devoted to Tennessee. It’s much bigger than us. For us to work so hard going into this season and not play in this bowl game, that wasn’t an option. We wanted to finish this season strong and we plan on doing that.”
California on his mind
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will be pulling double duty while he helps the Hoosiers prepare for the Gator Bowl.
On Dec. 17, he was named the head coach at Fresno State, making his stay at Indiana only one season long. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 season at Fresno State as the offensive coordinator.
He said the three-hour time difference will help him because when he is wrapping up with his daily work at Indiana there will still be significant time for him to work with his staff at Fresno State.
“We’ll get it done,” he said. “This is all about these (Indiana) guys this year. This is about having a special season and finishing it off the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.