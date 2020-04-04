A college football coach never stops recruiting even if that means just watching film during no-contact periods, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a curveball that even the most seasoned and successful recruiters have never seen.
On March 13, the NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period for all sports until at least April 15. That means no official or unofficial visits are permitted, nor are in-person contacts or evaluations. Phone calls and text messages are permitted.
When the NCAA enacted the dead period, football was in the middle of a quiet period, which means coaches cannot recruit off campus but players are allowed to visit campuses.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Friday afternoon those rules are for recruits in the 2020-21 signing class. Coaches are not allowed to contact recruits in the 2021-22 signing class and beyond.
With the restrictions being greater, the work gets harder.
“You have to take the University of Tennessee to them,” Pruitt said. “When it comes to recruiting there are lots of guys that have been on our campus and there are some that have not.
“We have to do a really good job of being able for them to get a good feel for what it’s like on game day at Tennessee, what it’s like in the classroom, who are the people to help them grow and develop on and off the field throughout their four years at Tennessee.”
The Vols have continued to offer scholarships to high school players. They have even received two commitments for their 2021 class.
Those pledges are 3-star wide receiver Walker Merrill (Brentwood High School),who announced his commitment on March 31, and 3-star running back Jaylen Wright (Durham, N.C.), who announced on March 30.
With so much uncertainty surrounding how long coronavirus-related social distancing measures last, it remains a possibility for college football teams to lose chances to watch recruits in person during summer camps.
Pruitt likened the situation to what NFL teams are dealing with ahead of the draft later this month. Most college players didn’t get a chance to have Pro Days and other workouts on campus. As a result, NFL teams will have to lean on game film and previous evaluations before making their selections, and college coaches will have to do the same before deciding which high school players to offer scholarships to.
“You have to have a (recruiting) board,” Pruitt said. “You have to be able to say, ‘Here’s the quarterbacks we’re looking at. Here’s the defensive backs. Here’s the kickers. Here’s the centers, the tackles, the guards.
“We have a plan of how we stack our board, how we evaluate, the things we’re looking for. We have to do a really good job to gather the information and make good decisions and trust our evaluations.”
FITZGERALD’S EXIT
The Vols have yet to hire a head strength coach following the departure of Craig Fitzgerald to the New York Giants, though Pruitt said ‘there will be a time soon we’ll make a move with that position.’
Fitzgerald received rave reviews during his two seasons with Tennessee. The Vols considered it a major victory last year when they offered him a raise and held onto him despite the pursuit of other teams to procure his services.
“If you embrace the job that you love and you do a really good job at it, opportunities present themselves,” Pruitt said. “It was an opportunity for Craig and his family to get a little closer to home. That’s something he wanted to take advantage of.”
GIRL DAD
Pruitt is doing plenty of work these days, but he does have a major distraction by not being at the football facility all day every day – his three kids, including a new baby daughter.
“It’s something I’ve absolutely tried to take as much advantage of it as I can,” Pruitt said. “The opportunity to spend time with her, you don’t get these days back. She changes every single day, just growing and developing her own little personality. I’m sure this is my last baby. I’m really trying to take advantage of it.”
