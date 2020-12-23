When the coronavirus pandemic began to ravage the nation, Liv Gravatt spent a lot of her time in the garage in her parents’ house in Murrieta, California.
Her club volleyball season had been canceled, and all the gyms were closed. Yet that didn’t stop Gravatt from training. Her father constructed a makeshift gym in the garage that helped her stay in shape during the lockdown. Every day, he led her through a series of workouts that improved her strength, agility and vertical leap.
“We really just made our own workouts around the house,” Gravatt told The Daily Times. “But (the lockdown) started to get really upsetting. I was just sad I couldn’t do volleyball … and I had to workout at home. I missed all my friends and all my teammates.”
Gravatt kept working. It is her dream to play Division-I college volleyball. She was determined to accomplish that goal, even if that meant having to move 1,885 miles across the country. When it became apparent that California wasn’t going to allow high schools to play fall sports, her parents started looking for places to relocate. They ultimately moved to Maryville during the summer, so their daughter could play the sport she loved her sophomore year.
They don’t have a single regret about their decision. Maryville’s volleyball players embraced their new teammate. Gravatt helped the Lady Rebels have their best season in program history. She quickly emerged as one of the best setters in the area, propelling the Lady Rebels to their first state tournament appearance since 1984. She received District 3-AAA Most Valuable Player honors and has also been named The Daily Times’ Volleyball Player of the Year.
She’s not the only Maryville player who is deserving of the honor. Junior Maggie Sanderson was a team captain and one of the most versatile hitters in the area — she could block, serve and play in the back row. Junior Kylie Hopkins was named the district hitter of the year. Amanda Mack, who also moved from California, received district freshman of the year honors. Junior libero Delaney White consistently helped Maryville control the first touch and junior blocker Grace Akard was named the Region 2-AAA Tournament MVP, playing a critical role in Maryville’s five-set victory over Farragut in the region championship.
As Maryville’s setter, Gravatt enabled all those players to perform at their best.
“In football, you’re only as good as your quarterback, which is similar (in volleyball) to, ‘You’re only as good as your setter,’” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “(Liv) has all the intangibles. She is obviously a good athlete. She runs the court well, understands situations. Just like being a quarterback, you have to understand your players, you have to understand who to set the ball to when you need a kill. She does all those things. … She did a really good job and led the team. She was one of the reasons why we won a lot of the games we did.”
The desire to win has always fueled Gravatt’s work ethic. She admitted she originally hated volleyball. She only played because her mother suggested she try the sport since she was tall.
Then during her first season, a girl told Gravatt that she was better at volleyball than her. That awakened her competitive spirit. The now sophomore was only 8 at the time, but she was determined to work hard to improve.
In the process, she began to love the sport. She did everything she could to excel at volleyball — Olympic lifts, training all year around, performing high-intensity workouts. It didn’t take long for her to experience success. She made varsity her freshman year and helped Vista Murrieta High School win the Division-I state championship.
Gravatt loved her California team, but recognized in the spring that she had to find a school that was going to play volleyball in the fall. She realized it would be much more difficult attracting interest from division-I schools if she missed her entire sophomore year.
She had family living in Cookeville, so Tennessee seemed like the obvious place to move. The Gravatts settled on Maryville so Liv could play for Blount County’s K2 Volleyball Club. They were also impressed with Maryville High School and loved the school’s proximity to the mountains.
Sanderson helped alleviate Gravatt’s anxiety about moving to a new home. Gravatt reached out to Sanderson on social media in June to tell her that she was going to Maryville. Sanderson was overjoyed, telling her new teammate everything she needed to know about Maryville and the volleyball team. She also was the first to introduce Gravat to her new teammates. Freshman Kiernan Stamey, junior Sydney Brooks, White, Akard and Hopkins also did everything they could to help Liv Gravatt and Mack acclimate to their new environment.
Their kindness encouraged Gravatt to become a leader on the court. She and her hitters constantly communicated during matches. That chemistry quickly became evident. The Lady Rebels went on a 17-game winning streak to win the district tournament, the region tournament and book a trip to state. She became familiar with each of her hitters’ strengths and knew when to set to each of them.
“Everyone was just really welcoming to me and Amanda,” Gravatt said. “They weren’t exclusive. They just wanted to help us out, which was really nice. … I heard all my junior friends say, ‘Let’s go to state this year!’ I just wanted to get them to go state because they are juniors so they only have one year left after this. So I was like, ‘I want to get them to go to state really bad.’ So I wanted to work for them. Not for myself, but for my team.”
She has even more ambitious goals for next season. Maryville returns all seven starters for next season. Gravatt believes she and her teammates are only going to improve during the offseason. She wants to help the juniors capture the school’s first volleyball state title. It would be a nice graduation gift for teammates who welcomed her with open arms.
“It was pretty new this year, because Amanda and I were added,” Gravatt said. “But now we are all used to each other, so we should be pretty good next year. There are eight seniors on our team next and I want all of them to experience (winning a state championship). It would be so cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.