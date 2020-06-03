The confidence level of Tennessee playing football in the fall remains on a strong trajectory, and on Wednesday night athletics director Phillip Fulmer said he still hopes fans will be allowed to watch from inside Neyland Stadium.
What that might look like remains to be seen, but it seems to be a step in the right direction to breathe life into college football fans that at times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic must have felt like there was no hope at all.
After being sent home in mid-March when sports began to shut down across the country, Tennessee’s football players began arriving on campus Wednesday morning. Voluntary workouts begin on Monday.
It’s the first step toward any of the Vols running through the “T” before their season-opener against Charlotte on Sept. 5.
“A decision (about playing) has not been made, but it has been more positive recently,” Fulmer said Wednesday during a virtual fan event broadcast on the athletic department’s Facebook page. “For us to have football we have to have school. It looks like we’ve made a turn toward having a fall. We don’t really know what that looks like 100 percent yet.
“I would be telling you a lie if I told you I knew exactly what was going to be happening in the stadium in the fall. I can tell you it’s more positive than it was and whatever we do will have the safety of our athletes, our coaches and our fans in mind first and foremost.”
Perhaps the best news to date is that the campus will be open for business to all students in August.
University chancellor Donde Plowman said the school plans to welcome students back with rules and modifications based on pandemic guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
The number of students in the dorms will be reduced, and 200 beds will be reserved in separate dorms and floors in case any students test positive for COVID-19. If that happens, that student will be quarantined for 14 days but still be able to keep up with their coursework virtually.
Plowman said Wednesday she estimates 40% of class time will be face-to-face.
“They’re coming back to a campus that is going to feel different. It’s going to look different,” Plowman said during Wednesday’s broadcast. “Students are going to be wearing masks in the classroom. Students are going to be wearing masks when they live the dorms, at certain times on buses, but we’ll be together.”
Football players will have a long set of rules and restrictions while they are on campus this summer.
Upon returning to campus, players will undergo a nasal swab testing for active COVID-19 infections and blood testing to show if antibodies indicated they have previously been infected with the disease.
They will be required to wear masks with a few exceptions, including cardiovascular training. Workouts will be conducted in smaller groups and social distancing measures will be in place. Locker rooms will remain closed and off limits.
Simply returning to campus and being with their teammates might provide a spark for the players. After winning six of their final seven games of the 2020 season, including a dramatic comeback win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl, the Vols took momentum into spring practice.
They were limited to two sessions before the pandemic forced the sports world to shut down so if they’re going to regain any of that momentum it may take some time, but they didn’t have a chance to do that while they were apart.
Now they’re back together with hope they’ll get to lace up their cleats this fall in front of fans at Neyland Stadium.
“You can develop experience and we have plenty of that,” Pruitt said. “We had a lot of success down the stretch. It wasn’t easy. Our guys had to learn how to fight and find ways to win. That’s a good thing.
“I think our guys are really excited about getting back. We had a great offseason, had two really good days of spring ball. I’m sure like everybody else they’re ready to get back to some normalcy.”
