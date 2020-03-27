Tennessee landed one of the best graduate transfers in the nation Friday with the commitment of Sacred Heart junior E.J. Anosike.
Anosike, who was ranked as the No. 6 grad transfer on the market by 247 Sports, chose the Vols over Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia, Gonzaga, Georgetown and Boston College.
The East Orange, New Jersey native is listed at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, providing Tennessee another inside presence to complement junior Yves Pons and redshirt junior John Fulkerson.
I want Thank God and for everyone who helped me get to this point in my career. I am excited for what the future holds for me. With that being said I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee. I can’t wait to join my family in Knoxville!— Ej Anosike (@Rattyfam_EJ) March 27, 2020
#BeenVFL 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6P2ZjnInH4
UT ranked 200th in the nation total rebounds per game last season (34.5).
Anosike is the younger brother of former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike, who played for Pat Summitt from 2004-08.
