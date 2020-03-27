Tennessee landed one of the best graduate transfers in the nation Friday with the commitment of Sacred Heart junior E.J. Anosike.

Anosike, who was ranked as the No. 6 grad transfer on the market by 247 Sports, chose the Vols over Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia, Gonzaga, Georgetown and Boston College.

The East Orange, New Jersey native is listed at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, providing Tennessee another inside presence to complement junior Yves Pons and redshirt junior John Fulkerson.

UT ranked 200th in the nation total rebounds per game last season (34.5).

Anosike is the younger brother of former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike, who played for Pat Summitt from 2004-08.

Follow @Troy_Provost on Twitter for more from sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Tags

Sports Writer

Troy takes a lead on high school sports coverage and is the beat writer for UT men's basketball for The Daily Times. He's also a regular contributor for The Daily Times on The Sports Page radio show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.