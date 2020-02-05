KNOXVILLE — A string of wins on the field helped Tennessee score a couple wins off the field on the first day of the regular national signing period.
The Vols on Wednesday added a pair of wide receivers to an already impressive haul from the early signing period in December. The signings Dee Beckwith (from Florence, Alabama) and Malachi Wideman (from Venice, Florida) were the 22nd and 23rd players in the 2020 recruiting class to officially join the program.
The pair also plan to play for Tennessee’s basketball team.
Two is a small number, but it was still enough to bump the Vols into the top 10 of 247Sports national rankings for the first time since 2015. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said it’s hard to ignore the momentum his team has built in recruiting, which coincides with their six consecutive wins to end the 2019 season, including the Gator Bowl win over Indiana.
“When you get guys that start committing to a certain school, guys want to be a part of that,” Pruitt said. “Right now, we won six games and seven out of our last eight. That created some momentum on the field and some momentum in December. We have done a nice job closing in the early signing period, and the spots that we had to fill today I couldn’t be happier about the guys that we added to this group.
“I feel like the momentum we did create on the field, it had an effect on recruiting.”
Wideman is a four-star athlete who originally gave an oral commitment to play for Florida State. The Seminoles, however, fired head coach Willie Taggart before the end of the season, and Wideman chose not to sign in December. Given a second chance, the Vols pursued him harder and got him to flip his commitment.
Pruitt said Wideman could make an impact at a handful of positions, including on defense, but that his first opportunity will come at wide receiver.
He had a breakout senior season, in which he caught 65 passes for 1,064 yards and scored 13 touchdowns — more than doubling his career output. He was named to the Inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American Team and won the 2019 City of the Palms Classic Dunk Contest.
“The guy is an unbelievable athlete,” Pruitt said. “I had the opportunity to watch him play a basketball game and you can just see the athleticism all over the basketball court. When you watch him on the football field, his catch radius, his instincts to play the position, his ability to high point the football, his toughness and the fact that he’s a very fluid athlete means that he has a very high ceiling and we’re really excited to have him as a part of our program.”
Beckwith, who chose Tennessee over Florida and Auburn, earned first-team All-State honors as a senior and was the No. 7-rated player on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Super 12 All-State team after amassing 1,055 rushing yards, 589 passing yards, 526 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns.
He helped his team reach win a playoff game for the first time in five years.
“He’s a guy that projects to play a number of positions, but when you watch him play, where he’s the most dynamic is when the ball is in his hands,” Pruitt said. “That’s what we’re going to do with him when he gets here is we’re going to give him the opportunity to put the ball in his hands. But again, he’s just a fantastic athlete.”
With the Vols losing three of their top four pass catchers (Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway and Dominick Wood-Anderson) to graduation, there will be ample opportunity for new wide receivers to make an impact during the 2020 season.
Josh Palmer and Ramel Keyton will be the top returning receivers, and the Vols added Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Calloway during the early signing period and Southern California graduate transfer Velus Jones in January.
Based on the upside of the group as a whole, Pruitt said Wednesday he believes it is “one of the best wide receiver groups in the country.”
