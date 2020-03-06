KNOXVILLE — A near collapse against Florida last week may have been the turning point Tennessee has been searching for all season.
The Vols almost let an 18-point second-half lead fall by the wayside against the Gators, continuing a weeks-long trend of struggling to close out games. Tennessee flipped the script three days later, erasing a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena.
“During one of the timeouts (against Kentucky) we talked about, you know, Florida was down 18 points and we talked about they had to change the game, now we’re going to have to change the game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday. “We’re going to have to make plays on the defensive end, hope we can turn them over and get out, get some easy baskets. Then on the other end, we got to make some shots. We had to get aggressive.
“I think every game you can learn from them, but it’s a matter of when the lights come on, you have to execute.”
A pair of victories from opposite ends of the spectrum give Tennessee (17-13, 9-8 SEC) an inkling of hope for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth entering its regular-season finale against No. 17 Auburn (24-6, 11-6) on Saturday (TV: ESPN2, noon) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols are not back on the bubble yet, but a win over the Tigers and a run in next week’s SEC Tournament could be enough to make a late surge to the Big Dance.
If nothing else, a victory over Auburn would be a proper send-off for senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden, both of whom have endured a tumultuous final season.
Turner cut his collegiate career short on Dec. 21 after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, an ailment that resulted in lost feeling in his left hand that affected his shot.
Bowden braved a shooting slump for most of the season before turning it around as of late. He is shooting a career-low 28.6% from behind the 3-point line. The Knoxville native is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the floor and 41.4% from distance over the past five games.
“Lamonte was our very first recruit when we got here, and Jordan being from here, the impact that both of those guys have had is probably more than people probably realize,” Barnes said. “… Both of them are just as solid as you could expect from anyone and guys you really enjoy being around every day.”
Bowden scored a career-high 28 points when Tennessee first faced Auburn on Feb. 22 inside Auburn Arena, but it wasn’t enough. The Vols blew a 17-point lead in the second half and failed to come away with a win that would have them in a much better position for the NCAA Tournament.
That was Tennessee at its worst, but it appears to be playing its best this time around.
“I just think what we’ve been talking about is doing whatever it takes to win,” redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson said Tuesday. “Every time we leave the court, we want to want it more than them. We never want to have regret or say they wanted it more. That’s something that we pride ourselves on, just playing hard and doing what it takes to win and just wanting it.”
