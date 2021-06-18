Tennessee alum Khadija "Bunny" Shaw signed a three-year contract with Manchester City on Thursday.
Shaw will join the club in July following the conclusion of her current contract with Division 1 Feminine side Bordeaux, subject to work visa and international clearance.
“It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player," Shaw said in a release. "I chose this club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team. I want to be tested and there is so much experience in the team here, so I know I will learn a lot from everybody around me.
"I grew up as a City fan, and I even have some family members who live in Manchester – when I told them about my move, they were so happy and excited."
The Jamaican forward was named in the All-SEC first team in both her seasons at Tennessee and named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year accolade in 2018.
Shaw is also Jamaica's all-time leading scorer with 42 goals in 30 appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.