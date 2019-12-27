KNOXVILLE — Lamonte Turner turned a pedestrian meeting with Jacksonville State on Saturday into the biggest moment of Tennessee basketball’s season when he announced he would undergo season-ending shoulder, putting a premature end to his UT career.
The redshirt senior guard’s farewell leaves a significant void the Vols are tasked with filling when they take on Wisconsin on Saturday (TV: CBS, 1:30 p.m.) in their final non-conference game before SEC play opens next week.
“It is no different than when a player gets hurt and goes down,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday. “That is why you hope you have a system in place where you can sustain it as much as you can. All that means is someone else — not just someone, everyone else will have to play a more vital role in it.”
Turner was the starting point guard through UT’s first 11 games and averaged 12.3 points and 7.1 assists per game. That role now falls to freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James, who is a playmaking guard despite his 6-foot-6, 208-pound frame.
James is averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 assists per game and has scored in double figures in three of his last four games.
“I think he is ready,” Barnes said. “He and Davonte Gaines and depending on when Santiago gets here, but Josiah is ready. He has gotten better every game. He has leaned and continued to learn how to read the system he is in. There is no doubt he can handle that.”
Aside from James, senior guard Jordan Bowden is the only guard on the Vols’ roster that is averaging more than 12 minutes per game.
Expect to see more of Gaines and redshirt junior Jalen Johnson in Turner’s absence, and the addition of Santiago Vescovi, a Uruguay native and product of the NBA Global Academy in Australia, will bolster UT’s backcourt depth.
Barnes said it was “highly unlikely” that Vescovi would play this season after the Vols announced his signing, but Turner’s decision to cut his collegiate career short changed that thinking.
UT is still awaiting standard NCAA and SEC clearance protocols before becoming eligible to compete in games, and a decision on whether or not he will compete this season has yet to be made.
“We got the feel maybe he would, maybe he won’t. It is up to him,” Barnes said. “We said that even when we were recruiting him. You have a chance when you come in and get through everything. It is his call. It still will be his call. I think he is excited.
“The last time we talked, he took it as if he didn’t have that option to play. We said, ‘No, we said from day one it is your option and your call.’ If he comes in and feels like he can do it, I think he will do it.”
It could very well be what Tennessee needs to prevent this from becoming a lost season.
There was so much pressure on Turner and Bowden’s shoulders to carry the Vols this year. Turner’s literally couldn’t handle the weight of those expectations, and now it is on a group of inexperienced guards to pick up the slack.
“You’d be shocked at how little adjustments we will make because we believe in our system,” Barnes said. “From Day 1 we teach it. You can do some tweaks here and there, but in terms of the overall adjustment, it won’t be drastic. Again, you have to be prepared for this. It happens in a lot of situations and some different than others.
“We think our system can hold up to it. But the players are going to make it work. It goes back to it’s not just one guy that has to play better. Everyone has to want to do more.”
