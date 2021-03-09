After a weekend in which it surrendered two total runs in a three-game sweep of Georgia State, the Tennessee baseball team could not continue its success on the mound in a 9-0 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday inside Hayes Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 49ers scored three runs through the first five innings — all on RBI single — before hitting three home runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.
Six different pitchers took the mound for the No. 14 Vols (11-3) and each of them surrendered a run.
Liam Spence was the only Tennessee player to log multiple hits, going 2-for-4.
UT opens a three-game set with UNC Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
