Tennessee's baseball team bounced back from its first loss to defeat Wright State 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols got solo home runs from Max Ferguson and Liam Spence in the third and seventh innings for a 2-0 lead.
Wright State scored in the eighth inning on a failed pickoff attempt by Tennessee. Drew Gilbert gave the Vols an insurance run on an RBI single in the home half of the eighth.
Tennessee's Garrett Crochet started pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut. He gave up two hits and struck out six.
Jackson Leath (4-0) covered the next 4 2/3 innings and earned the win. Alcoa graduate Redmond Walsh pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to earn his second save.
