The NCAA handed Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello a four-game suspension after he bumped crew chief Jeffrey Macias in reaction to being ejected in the first inning of No. 1 Tennessee’s 9-2 victory over Alabama on Saturday.
Vitello served the first game of his suspension Sunday as the Vols won their fifth consecutive SEC series with a 15-4 victory. Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was also absent from the contest, serving the automatic one-game suspension tagged to an assistant coach who gets ejected.
“Obviously, it’s not good,” Tennessee assistant coach Josh Ehlander said. “I think he’s one of the best coaches in college baseball, but he’ll find a way, someway, somehow, to have the guys prepared and he’ll put us in a position to win.”
Anderson was ejected by Macias after charging into foul territory near the third-base line and exchanging words with the Alabama dugout. Anderson stormed the field after sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander was drilled by a hard-hit comebacker in the right arm. Dollander was forced to leave the game and had an MRI on his arm Sunday. Vitello was tossed by Macias shortly after, and Vitello responded by giving Macias a chest bump before being separated by the other umpires.
Vitello will be able to return for Sunday’s series finale with No. 17 Florida in Gainesville, barring a cancellation or postponement this week. Anderson and Ehlander, who took over managing duties Saturday and Sunday, will split managerial duties in Vitello’s absence.
NCAA rules state a player, coach or team representative will be ejected and given a four-game suspension for first-time offense of “physically abusing an umpire or fighting an opponent.” A five-game suspension is handed down on a second offense, and a third offense results in a suspension for the remainder of the season, including postseason competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.