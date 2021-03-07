Tennessee junior infielder Jake Rucker drove in four runs to propel the No. 17 Vols to a 7-0 victory Sunday that completed a three-game sweep of Georgia State.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Mark McLaughlin made his second start of the season, surrendering two hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings while striking out three. Junior right-hander Elijah Pleasants surrendered one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season.
Rucker had a RBI single in the first and hit a two-run home run in the third. Sophomore Drew Gilbert added a two-run in the frame.
The Vols will attempt to extend their five-game winning streak when they travel to Charlotte at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
