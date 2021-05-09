The Tennessee baseball team continued its offensive assault of Missouri, this time backing a gem from freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell en route to a 10-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep Sunday inside Taylor Stadium.
Sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert went 4-for-5 in the finale to cap a weekend in which he went 9-for-15 with six RBIs and five runs scored. Junior Jake Rucker went 3-for-4 and senior Max Ferguson notched two hits. Ferguson also put together a strong weekend, going 7-for-11 with six RBIs and five runs scored.
Tidwell limited Missouri (12-32, 5-19 SEC) to one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five, throwing 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
The No. 6 Vols (37-11, 17-7 SEC) host Tennessee Tech for a midweek matchup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before facing No. 1 Arkansas in a three-game series over the weekend in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
