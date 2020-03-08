After not losing any of its first 13 games, Tennessee's baseball team now has dropped two of its last three.
Wright State escaped Lindsey Nelson Stadium with a series victory after defeating the Vols 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders (5-9) took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning when they broke the game open with a two-run home run and a two-run single for a 6-0 lead.
The Vols (14-2) got two runs back in the home half of the seventh, and added one more in the ninth. The tying run was at the plate when Wright State got the final out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.