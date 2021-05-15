KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has showed unwavering confidence against some of the best teams and most elite arms in the country this season, and for one inning, it did so again.
The Vols tagged Arkansas ace Patrick Wicklander, who led the SEC in ERA entering play, for five runs on four hits in the first inning to send a full-capacity Lindsey Nelson Stadium into a frenzy, but that would be the end of the excitement.
No. 5 Tennessee was unable to sustain its hot start at the dish, logging three hits over the final eight innings en route to a 6-5 series-opening loss to No. 1 Arkansas on Friday.
“One thing that happened as the night went on was things got a little tighter, so those emotions and the tension are running high,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I didn’t really seen anybody go outside of themselves, but when it gets down to the nitty-gritty like that, it’s not as easy to push one across, and they just happened to push across one more than we did.”
Arkansas (38-9, 18-7 SEC) slowly chipped away at Tennessee’s early lead against junior right-hander Chad Dallas, who surrendered a two-run home run to Robert Moore in the second, another two-run home run to Brady Slavens in the third and a RBI single to Cayden Wallace in the fifth to watch the advantage fall by the wayside.
Tennessee senior right-hander Sean Hunley relieved Dallas with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and proceeded to strikeout Christian Franklin and Moore to get out of the jam unscathed.
Hunley retired the next six batters he faced as well before serving up a double to Slavens to lead off the eighth. A cross up between Hunley and senior catcher Jackson Greer led to a wild pitch that moved Slavens to third, setting up a sacrifice fly from Moore that gave Arkansas its first lead of the night.
“Baseball is definitely a game of inches, and that incident with me and Greer right there was just a mix up of what sign we were following,” Hunley said. “Sometimes that happens, and unfortunately it didn’t fall our way at the end of the game.”
Tennessee freshman outfielder Kyle Booker hit a pinch-hit double down the left-field line with two away in the bottom of the eighth, but senior shortstop Liam Spence struck out on the ensuing at-bat to strand one of the eight baserunners the Vols (38-12, 17-8) left on base.
Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps went three up, three down in the ninth to hand Tennessee a disheartening loss after a promising start.
Spence and junior second baseman Max Ferguson each singled to lead off the first and then senior third baseman Jake Rucker followed with a double down the right-field line to give the Vols a 2-0 lead. Senior left fielder Evan Russell reached on an error two batters later and sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck followed with an opposite-field, three-run home run to right.
No team had scored more than three runs off Wicklander in his previous eight starts.
“They were ready,” Vitello said. “One side of you can say it doesn’t mean a hill of beans now because you didn’t get the result you want, but they should take confidence in it. We’ve talked about other big series we’ve had where there is a lot of hype leading up to it and maybe we didn’t handle it quite as well on practice day and on game day, but I thought the training going into this one was phenomenal and the mentality going into the game was phenomenal.
“I think that’s why they got to a guy that is really good.”
The Vols could not find similar success against Caden Monke and Kopps, and it cost them an opportunity to jump ahead in a series that could decide the top of the SEC standings.
Tennessee will attempt to even up the series at noon today with senior right-hander Will Heflin on the mound.
