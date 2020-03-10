Tennessee's baseball team started strong and poured it on late in a 17-5 over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.
The Vols (15-2) scored six runs in the home half of the second inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. They led 7-5 through four innings and padded their advantage with five runs in the sixth.
Alerick Soularie hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Evan Russell and Landon Gray each hit a home run and had three RBIs.
