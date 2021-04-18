KNOXVILLE — An eighth-inning grand slam from senior Evan Russell on Saturday gave Tennessee an unexpected opportunity to take two of three from national championship contender Vanderbilt.
The No. 3 Vols hardly gave themselves the chance to actualize that possibility, starting with a lackluster outing from freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell that carried over to the rest of the pitching staff in a 10-4 loss to the No. 2 Commodores on Sunday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“From my vantage point, I saw some pitches kind of getting floated or the opposite of throwing it with conviction, which we talk about the ball doing what you tell it to, and if you don’t throw it with conviction you’re usually going to pay the piper, and when you play a talented team the odds of that go up,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “... For whatever reason all the things that we did either managerial wise or player performance wise just didn’t snap for us today, and the opposite would be said for Vanderbilt. They showed up and outperformed us today.”
Tennessee (29-8, 10-5 SEC) hit four solo home runs, including back-to-back bombs by junior second baseman Max Ferguson and senior third baseman Jake Rucker in the bottom of the first after Vanderbilt’s Dominic Keegan hit one in the top half, but that was the only offense the Vols mustered.
The Commodores (28-6, 11-4) answered with two runs in the top of the third with RBI singles by Carter Young and Jack Bulger and never looked back.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. added a RBI single in the fourth and Young followed with a two-run home run on the ensuing at-bat.
Russell hit his fourth home run of the series in the bottom of the fourth to try and spark another comeback, but Farragut alum Parker Noland answered with a two-run shot in the fifth to squash that thought.
Eight of Vanderbilt’s 10 runs came with two outs.
“Whenever the ball is in your hand, you have to compete and want to throw each pitch to the best of your ability,” Vitello said. “I don’t have any doubt that our guys were out there competing, and maybe they know they could have done something better approach-wise, but what I saw was a determined team in the other dugout.
“Some guys really stay to the ball, and you might find yourself 1-0 taking a hack where you pull off a bit, but with two strikes it is incredibly important to stay to the ball, and a couple of their guys did that well and got rewarded for it.”
Despite its first series loss of the season, Tennessee finds itself in a position few could have expected midway through the conference slate — a consensus top-5 team in the country that is tied for second in the SEC East.
The Vols have taken incremental steps toward national relevance in recent years, and while this weekend showed there is still some ground to gain on the premier programs in the country, it also showed Tennessee is inching closer to belonging in the conversation.
“(It was an) insanely valuable (weekend) — literally can’t put it into words,” Vitello said. “I would like to think we don’t bow down to any programs in our league, but if you look at the College World Series, it is automatic there is going to be a minimum of two SEC teams in there. If you look at the final, it is almost automatic — at least by percentage, I am not discounting what other schools can do across the country — there’s almost always a team in the final.
“Since coach (Rod) Delmonico’s departure here, we haven’t been in any of those spots. You have to grind through some things and get to a regional for the first time in a while. (You have to) have some guys see that and some guys be a part of a weekend that is hyped by you guys and is incredibly intense throughout the weekend. You need to experience that and navigate your way through it.”
