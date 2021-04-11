The Tennessee baseball team could not preserve a late lead in a 7-6 loss to No. 11 Florida that cost it its first sweep of the Gators in Knoxville since 1994.
The No. 4 Vols took a 6-4 advantage into the eighth inning before Kris Armstrong hit a pinch-hit home run off Tennessee senior right-hander Sean Hunley.
Tennessee scored three runs in the fourth to jump ahead off a wild pitch that scored Logan Steenstra, a RBI single from Max Ferguson and a RBI groundout from Jake Rucker. Connor Pavolony added to the lead with a two-run home run in the fifth.
The Gators started their comeback with one run in the seventh before completing it an inning later.
The Vols will face Western Carolina at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cullowhee, North Carolina, before hosting No. 1 Vanderbilt in a three-game weekend series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
