The Tennessee baseball team staved off an Alabama rally for a 9-8 victory on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama that completed the No.6 Vols' third consecutive series win to open SEC play — the first time the program has accomplished the feat since 2001.
Tennessee scored a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth inning to build a 9-6 lead, but Alabama catcher Sam Praytor kickstarted the Crimson Tide's attempted rally with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. Alabama trimmed UT's lead to one with a RBI groundout from third baseman Zane Denton, but Tennessee senior right-hander Sean Hunley stranded the tying run on third to pick up his third save of the season.
Tennessee senior shortstop Liam Spence and senior first baseman Luc Lipcius each reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Spencer went 2-for-2 and drew three walks while Lipcius went 3-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell improved to 4-1 on the season after allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.
Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium to face Eastern Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting No. 13 Florida for a three-game series over the weekend.
