KNOXVILLE — The crowd at Neyland Stadium began booing with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Tennessee fans were voicing their opinion of UT’s last play call — a handoff to Eric Gray on third-and-7 that lost a yard. But they also just might have been expressing their frustration over watching Alabama dominate Tennessee for the 14th straight year. The Vols didn’t look like they were anywhere close to competing against the elite teams in the SEC. The No.2 Crimson Tide (5-0, 5-0) outgained Tennessee (2-3, 2-3), 587-302, and averaged 7.7 yards per play. For the third straight week, the Vols’ offense allowed their opponent to score a defensive touchdown. On the first possession of the second half, Malachi Moore stripped Gray on third-and-five, recovered the fumble and sprinted 28 yards down for the touchdown. Three possessions later, Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney called another run on third down in Alabama territory. Tennessee fans decided that was the proper time to vocalize..
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt decided to take a more optimistic approach following Tennessee’s eighth loss by 30 or more points in the last decade to Alabama.
“Looking at the game, I thought offensively it was one of the better games we played,” Pruitt said. “I was on the sideline three years ago. Did you think I didn’t see (the talent gap)? I can assure you the gap is closing. It might not show on the scoreboard today, but the gap is closing. I can assure you that.
“That’s one thing that’s frustrating me and it’s frustrating to our players — there’s times when we have done some really good things. But as a team, whether it’s the offense playing really good, and the defense playing really good and special teams, too. We haven’t put any of that together.”
The offense did have some good moments Saturday. Freshman receiver Jalin Hyatt hauled in a 38-yard touchdown reception on a go route to slice Alabama’s lead to 21-10 in the second quarter. He snagged a 48-yard pass in the third quarter and would have scored if his foot didn’t graze the left sideline..
After tossing two pick-6s during Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano rebounded to complete 13 of 24 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Pruitt expressed confidence in Guarantano after the game, praising his preparation during practice this week. Guarantano’s teammates echoed similar sentiments.
“He played a great game,” said receiver Josh Palmer, who finished with four reception for 57 yards and a touchdown. “He bounced back good from last week.”
Tennessee needs more of that resilience to break its three-game slide after opening the season with back-to-back wins and a Top 25 ranking.
“I think we can finish the season strong, because we’re a resilient team,” Palmer said. “We got punched in the mouth the last three weeks, and it hurts, but we’re not a team full of quitters. And we showed that last year. Unfortunately, we have to show it again. We’re going to come back stronger.”
