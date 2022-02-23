KNOXVILLE — The radar gun flashing triple digits on the Lindsey Nelson Stadium scoreboard wowed those in attendance, but Ben Joyce was most proud of a single changeup.
The redshirt junior right-handed hit 103 miles per hour three times and had seven other pitches clock in at 101 and 102 before ending his lone inning of work in No. 16 Tennessee’s 16-1 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday with a 90-mph changeup that got Grayson Preslar swinging.
“That’s been a big thing I’ve been working on with coach (Frank) Anderson,” Joyce said. “It’s kind of a pitch we’ve tried to develop since coming back from the Tommy John rehab, so I think I take more pride in the changeup at the end of the day.”
Joyce sat out all of last season after transferring from Walters State C.C. to rehab from Tommy John surgery.
The Farragut alum made his Tennessee debut Sunday, recording one out to help the Vols close out a season-opening sweep of Georgia Southern, but in his first full inning at Tennessee, Joyce looked the part of a late-inning reliever capable of giving any hitter on the country fits.
“He’s getting more and more comfortable each time he’s out there,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “He just hasn’t accumulated a lot of innings; I don’t know that he’s thrown over 15 innings ever in a spring. He just needs experience, and he’s certainly gotten a lot of it in the fall and during spring training, but there is no action like game day action.
“You see it in some guys eyes. … They like being out there and competing, and you actually get a better version of them than you do in practice, and I think Ben has a little bit of that, too. He just has to find out how to tame that wild stallion he’s got with that arm, and as he continually does it, it’s going to be fun to watch.”
Joyce was not the only pitcher to potentially play himself into a larger weekend role.
Sophomore left-hander Zander Sechrist made his first career start and tossed three no-hit innings while striking out seven — all of which came consecutively.
While Joyce relies on abnormal velocity, Sechrist disrupts opposing hitter’s timing by altering his leg kick to aid his success.
“When I was young, I wasn’t an overpowering guy like Ben Joyce,” Sechrist said. “I just needed to find a way to get hitters out, and I felt like in the stretch I slide step a lot, so I wanted to try something different out of the windup — slide step, hold it at the top — and I think it’s worked pretty well for me.”
Sechrist stated he would prefer to start, but freshman right-handed Chase Burns and sophomore right-handed Chase Dollander seem locked into the rotation while freshman right-hander Drew Beam tossed three shutout innings in the series finale versus Georgia Southern.
The rotation will get even more muddled when sophomore ace Blade Tidwell (shoulder soreness) and redshirt junior Seth Halvorsen (fractured elbow), who made 14 starts for Missouri a year ago, return from injury.
That means most of Sechrist’s starts will likely come in midweek games, but he and Joyce also seem to be carving out a role for weekend series.
“Zander, in his two outings, has shown that he belongs in the mix,” Vitello said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of separation at all (in regards to the left-handed pitchers). I think there’s a lot of availability as it relates to what we have going on in the bullpen, especially with these pitchers that are starters not having that high of a pitch-count tolerance.”
