KNOXVILLE — The summation from Alabama State coach Jose’ Vazquez of Tennessee sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell’s start said it all.
“If he’s not a first rounder, I don’t know what it would take to be a first rounder,” Vazquez said.
Tidwell is currently ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft, and he proved why with a sterling performance to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 10-0 victory over Alabama State on Friday in the opening round of the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Loretto native tossed a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out a season-high seven batters.
“I’ve had some 70- or 80-pitch outings this season,” Tidwell said. “Going into today, I thought I could go for more. Honestly, I wasn’t tired after that outing. Usually I get tired, I’m human. I just felt good after the outing. I was ready.”
Tidwell did not pitch until March 30 against Western Carolina because of right shoulder discomfort and did not draw his first SEC start until April 23 versus Florida.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello was unable to watch that start because of a four-game suspension, but he has watched the most experienced of his four highly touted arms grow in the five appearances (four starts) since then.
Tidwell credited his best outing of the season to getting ahead in the count, which is something he has struggled with for most of the season. He only had three three-ball counts in the outing, and his control provided a boost to his secondary pitches, which left Hornet hitters floundering.
“He has returned to the Blade Tidwell that everyone wants to see, and I think you have a more mature guy,” Vitello said. “That doesn’t guarantee you that he’s going do what he did today with three hits over 7.2 innings. The stats are great, but baseball coaches or fans can see with their own eyes that the guy has matured. That’s good because I know he wants to play this game until he’s about 35 and you have to keep progressing in certain areas. ... It’s nice that a guy who had success last year did not rest on it.”
Tidwell was backed by an offense that failed to get much going against Alabama State ace Breon Pooler, tallying just three runs on eight hits over the first 4 2/3 innings before raking against the Hornet bullpen.
Pooler was pulled after 73 pitches because he threw a combined 170 pitches over 13 innings to help Alabama State (34-24) win the SWAC Tournament and clinch its second NCAA tournament berth in program history.
Tennessee (54-7) finally broke through with five runs in the sixth.
It scoring its first run on a safety squeeze bunt by redshirt freshman catcher Charlie Taylor, starting in place of graduate catcher Evan Russell who was absent because of an undisclosed illness, that scored freshman designated hitter Blake Burke.
Graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius followed with a RBI single two batters later and then junior right fielder Jordan Beck and junior center fielder Drew Gilbert hit back-to-back home runs.
The Vols scored a run in the seventh and eighth to reach double digits for the 26th time this season.
An offensive onslaught has become commonplace for Tennessee, especially at home, as it scored double-digit runs for the 26th time this season, but what it has missed is an ace-like performance from a pitcher who has all the makings of one.
The Vols finally got it, and it could not have come at a better time.
“I would say I’ve returned to form,” Tidwell said. “I’ve been feeling like that. I know the results haven’t been what I wanted, but I’ve always had that confidence this year in my stuff and it’s nice to see it play out on the field.”
