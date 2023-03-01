KNOXVILLE — Blake Burke would have been an everyday starter in just about every other lineup in the country last season, and yet, the then-freshman first baseman was limited to 120 plate appearances because of the depth and experience Tennessee possessed.
The Brentwood, California native knew that would not be the case this season and made it apparent he was prepared for the larger role he was ascending to.
“He had to bide his time and probably more than most sophomores, (he is) kind of like, ‘I want some ownership of this thing,’” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said on Jan. 27.
Burke has picked up where he left off in his partial role a year ago, slashing .417/.462/.972 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in No. 2 Tennessee’s first 10 games of the season.
He delivered a two-run single in the first inning and slugged a two-run home run — his fourth in three games — to right field in the Vols’ 8-2 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium to cap a two-game midweek sweep. The 4-RBI performance came a day after he drove in five runs in the series opener.
“Back in high school, being able to play every day (is the last time I was in a rhythm like this),” Burke said. “I wasn’t really getting that opportunity last year because of the depth we had, but I’m starting to get into that rhythm and it feels good.”
Burke made the most of his opportunities last season, slashing .326/.467/.821 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs. He is currently on pace to shatter the all-time program record for career home runs (40) set by his predecessor at first, Luc Lipcius.
“Anyone can size up his swing and know it’s a good swing,” Vitello said. “He came into this school with ability and of course he works really hard in here. If you were with him in the dugout last year, you kind of saw the pride he had about his work, how much he wanted to win and how good of a teammate he is. You mix all that together and, you can’t predict the future, but you know he’s going to be a good player for us. A good presence, not just in the lineup, but he’s done that defensively, too.”
Tennessee set program records in runs (613), home runs (158), extra-base hits (337), RBIs (574), slugging percentage (.604) and total bases (1,380) last season. It may not boast a lineup capable of producing such offense this season, but it does have one bona fide slugger in the middle of its lineup that it knows can produce at the level of its best hitters from a year ago.
Burke believes he can, too, and he has waited a year to prove it.
“I’m pretty confident whenever, even when I’m playing bad,” Burke said. “It’s kind of just something that I’ve always had.”
