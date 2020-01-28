KNOXVILLE — Tennessee believed it had turned a corner after taking care of business against SEC bottom-feeders Vanderbilt and Ole Miss with ease before nearly orchestrating an upset of No. 3 Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
A week of optimism proved to be nothing more than fool’s gold as Tennessee failed to show up and resumed conference play with a 63-58 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It’s disappointing, really disappointing just knowing they out-toughed us,” redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson said. “It’s really hard to say they out-toughed us and wanted it more, but that’s just what it was tonight.
“That’s embarrassing and it’s not who we are.”
The Vols (12-8, 4-3 SEC) suffered their first loss to a Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponent after winning their first nine games against such foes, putting a damper on the NCAA Tournament hopes that arose over the past week.
Tennessee was one of the first four teams outside the field of 68 on CBS Sports’ bracketology update Monday, but poor offensive execution and an inability to rebound will slide it further down the bubble.
Texas A&M (10-9, 4-3) pulled down more offensive rebounds (23) than Tennessee did total rebounds (21), leading to 16 second-chance points. The Aggies, who entered play Tuesday ranked third-to-last in rebounds per game (34.3), corralled 46 boards overall and handed the Vols their worst rebound discrepancy of the season.
“I thought our effort on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (against Oklahoma State) was our worst of the year,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “We had no energy, we had no fight and we had no togetherness. To some degree, and not because we were .500, we had made positive steps in those regards since Christmas, and that was kind of the first game that had a November vibe to it in regards to our competitiveness.
“I thought our spirit to compete tonight was back to the way it has to be in order for us to have a chance, and it for sure came out on the glass.”
Tennessee, on the other hand, played lethargic, as if all the good it accomplished in the past week was erased from its memory.
Back was the jump shot-happy offense that was responsible for a stretch in which it lost four of five from Dec. 14 to Jan. 4. The Vols went 6-for-22 (27.3%) from behind the 3-point line against the Aggies, attempting one less shot from outside than it did from inside the arc, where it shot 15-for-23 (62.5%).
Fulkerson and junior forward Yves Pons combined for 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting while guards Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Jordan Bowden and Jalen Johnson combined to shoot 10-for-28.
“Our post guys should have gotten the ball more,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Our guards, when they had a little pressure, instead of continuing to work … we settled too much and we put ourselves up against the clock too much because we weren’t pushing the ball the way we need to.”
Tennessee led by as many as seven points in the second half, but a four-minute, eight-second scoring drought in which it hoisted up three 3-pointers and turned the ball over twice allowed Texas A&M to take a 40-39 lead with 10:20 remaining.
No team led by more than four points over the next 9:32 as both sides traded baskets until Wendell Mitchell hit a step-back 3 with 48 seconds remaining to spearhead a 7-0 run that buried UT and crippled the faith of a late-season surge toward March Madness.
“It sucks,” senior guard Jordan Bowden said. “You never want somebody to out-tough you. We know on the film is going to look bad, but we just have to learn from it and get ready for the next game.”
