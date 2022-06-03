Tennessee graduate catcher Evan Russell was not in the starting lineup for No. 1 Tennessee’s 10-0 victory over Alabama State on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium because of an undisclosed illness.
It is the first time in a non-midweek game since the series finale against Georgia Southern on Feb. 20.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said Russell is not in COVID-19 protocol, but a timetable for his return is unknown.
“We’ll give it some time to figure out what’s going on because I have to get with (Dr. Chris Klenck), but obviously Evan Russell was not here,” Vitello said. “He was sick this morning. I got a message from him.
“... It opened up an opportunity for (redshirt sophomore catcher) Charlie (Taylor) and also our guys to kind of rally around one another because clearly that’s a big piece there.”
Tennessee would not provide an update on Russell’s status until after the game, and amid endless speculation, Taylor became the center of the rallying cry, receiving a standing ovation every time he stepped to the plate.
“That was pretty awesome,” Taylor said. “I was honestly a little bit nervous, but the way that Blade threw the ball and the way Vol Nation kind of rallied around me, I’ll probably never forget that. It was a pretty cool moment for me.”
“If you come to practice, I think Charlie has everyone on our roster beat in terms of how he shows up and plays ball,” Vitello added. “It’s why he’s a fan favorite in the locker room. I don’t think it affects him much, but what our fans do in certain situations, and in particular being behind our guy, does things to my soul that I wish I could explain to you all that I can’t.”
The Dunwoody, Georgia native went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts but did log a RBI when he dropped a safety squeeze that scored freshman first baseman Blake Burke in the bottom of the sixth to give Tennessee (54-7) a 4-0 lead.
Vitello raced down the first-base line along with a hoard of other players to mob Taylor as he returned to the dugout.
“You’re supposed to be even-keeled, but I think my track record speaks volumes that I’m not good at that,” Vitello said. “It was a time to celebrate within the game even though the game was still in the balance. It’s awesome to see guys get rewarded the way that they should.
“I questioned many a days when my rewards were coming as a player because I felt like I invested like these two (sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell and Taylor) did and it never did because I’m not as skilled as them, but I think when it happened was when I was invited to Knoxville (to coach). So, me and Chuck are on the same page, and that’s why I was cheering for him.”
Taylor is expected to start behind the plate in Russell’s absence, but freshman Jared Dickey, who has battled a bone bruise in his right foot since suffering the initial injury against Ole Miss, will be available to fill in if needed.
Ten days after being named the SEC Pitcher of the Year, the Georgia Southern transfer was selected as a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Dollander is the first Tennessee player to earn the distinction since Nick Senzel in 2016.
Dollander, who is slated to pitch against Campbell on Saturday in the second round of the Knoxville Regional, is 9-0 with a 2.21 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP, which is the lowest in Division I. He leads the Vols and ranks second in the SEC with 99 strikeouts, averaging 12.85 punchouts per nine innings. Dollander also ranks in the top 20 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (4th – 5.06), ERA (16th – 2.21), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4th – 9.00) and victories (18th – 9).
Dollander was joined by senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and junior center fielder Drew Gilbert, who were named to the second team, and freshman right-hander Chase Burns, who was a third-team selection.
Lipscomb entered the NCAA Tournament slashing .357/.433/.737 with 21 home runs and an SEC-leading 77 RBIs.
Gilbert led the conference with a .385 batting average and 20 doubles and ranked in the top five in slugging percentage (.693), on-base percentage (.480), RBIs (66) and triples (4). He was named the SEC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player after driving in nine runs in four games to lead Tennessee to its first title since 1995.
Burns is 8-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. He enters the NCAA Tournament ranked third in the SEC in ERA and strikeouts and is holding opposing hitters to a .213 batting average, good for fifth in the league.
The sixth-year coach just believes the Hornets should have faced somebody other than Tennessee in its regional opener.
“As I looked at different scenarios, not that I was trying to avoid coming here, but I just think we could have gone to a different regional based on the teams that I saw,” Vazquez said. “We were 34-23 at the time that we got in here. We had a winning record. There are other teams with a losing record that got sent to other regionals.
“I’m not making excuses, but I just thought that we could have been sent somewhere else and not face the No. 1 team in the nation.”
