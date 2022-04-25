University of Tennessee baseball player Christian Moore was named the Freshman of the Week for baseball on Monday as the Southeastern Conference released its weekly honors. Moore is the fourth baseball Vol to earn conference freshman of the week honors this season, joining Jared Dickey (twice), Chase Burns and Drew Beam.
Moore had a solid week that finished with a heroic performance on Sunday series finale in Gainesville. The freshman utility man/designated hitter recorded the two biggest hits of his young career in Tennessee's thrilling comeback victory at Florida, tying the game with two outs in the top of the ninth with a two-run single before hitting the eventual game-winning two-run homer in extra innings.
The Brooklyn, New York, native, batted .500 and reached base in all four of Tennessee's wins last week. Moore had a hit in three of the Vols' four games while finishing with three walks and six RBIs.
The Big Orange start a five-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) against Xavier.
