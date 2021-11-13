KNOXVILLE — Coming into Saturday’s game, No. 1 Georgia boasted one of the country’s best defenses.
The Bulldogs entered Neyland Stadium second nationally in total defense, allowing just 231 yards per game. After kickoff, the defensive unit did its job again, holding Tennessee to just two touchdowns in dooming the Vols to a 41-17 loss.
It wasn’t just the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) defense that shined, though. Georgia’s offense largely controlled the pace, keeping Tennessee’s electric offensive group off the field by sustaining drives and scoring points as needed on Homecoming day for the Vols (5-5, 3-4).
Tennessee’s defense has had an off-and-on season, and Saturday’s game will go down as one of its worst performances.
Georgia, which was 45th nationally in total offense before Saturday, scored five touchdowns, kicked two field goals and totaled 487 yards.
“Just some of those key plays … you’ve got to be on the right side of those key plays to change the way the game is played for us defensively,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 40 yards and another score. Bennett’s rushing touchdown came on a scramble, the type of play Tennessee has struggled to defend all season.
“You can even look at last week, a team converted on fourth-and-27 and we finished,” Butler said. “This week, there were times where they converted on a maybe third-and-long or even third-and-medium and we didn’t finish.”
The biggest producer for the Bulldogs was tailback James Cook, who scored three touchdowns and notched 147 total yards. On his first score, the senior ran swiftly up the middle before cutting to the left sideline and going untouched into the end zone.
Cook also caught a 23-yard pass from Bennett for a score, then rushed for a 5-yard touchdown later in the game. Both of those scores came during a stretch in which Georgia scored 34 unanswered points.
“At the end of the day, I think for us as a football team, we’ve shown that we’ve gotten better throughout the course of the season,” Heupel said. “That’s true defensively, that’s true offensively. Tonight wasn’t our best football and I don’t want to take anything away from Georgia. They’re really good on all three phases of the game.”
Defense has led the Bulldogs to the top spot in the nation, but their offense does what they need to do each week to win comfortably. Saturday’s game was no different, as their offensive unit took what the defense gave them and capitalized on it against the Vols.
The Bulldogs possessed the ball for 32:40. The Vols snagged no interceptions, forced no fumbles and allowed the Bulldogs a perfect 4-of-4 mark in the red zone.
“One way or the other, the way we played didn’t win the game,” Butler said. “That’s all I feel about that.”
