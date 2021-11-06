LEXINGTON, Ky. — Late last week, Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor stated in a media availability what the program’s standard was when it came to rival Kentucky. Then he helped deliver on it.
Taylor told reporters in the days leading up to the Vols' primetime road bout with the No. 18 Wildcats what he learned quickly as an incoming recruit in 2018: losing to Kentucky was unacceptable.
At times Saturday, it looked like Tennessee’s defense was putting it in position to drop its second-straight game to the Wildcats.
In a back-and-forth track meet where neither team had an answer to stop the other for more than three quarters, Taylor jumped on a pass by quarterback Will Levis and raced 56 yards to give the Vols their biggest lead of the game to that point. The play provided the difference in a thrilling 45-42 win for Tennessee over the Wildcats at Kroger Field.
The victory marked the Vols' first over a ranked team since beating No. 12 Kentucky, 24-7, at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018.
The Vols (5-4, 3-3 SEC) defense surrendered 612 total yards and struggled to get off the field on third down, but the unit made the most of the few opportunities they created, which included a fourth-down stop late in the first half that led to a Chase McGrath go-ahead field goal at halftime and Taylor’s interception, as well as two key fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, that preserved the lead.
Tennessee’s offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who finished 15-of-20 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns, also took advantage of those limited opportunities from the defense, turning those stops into quick scoring drives that helped maintain a second half lead.
Hooker’s three touchdowns gave him 21 scoring passes on the season, eclipsing Payton Manning’s 20 touchdowns in 1996 for 10th all-time in touchdowns thrown in a single season in program history.
Wide receiver JaVonta Payton totaled 78 yards, most of which was picked up on a 75-yard catch-and-score on a Hooker screen pass on the first play from scrimmage to put the Vols ahead, 7-0, and Cedric Tillman recorded 76 yards on six catches and a touchdown.
On the ground, running back Jabari Small tallied 55 yards on four carries, none bigger than a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that answered a Kentucky score to put Tennessee back in the lead at 31-28.
Levis ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the 372 yards and three scores he had through the air and Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez rushed 22 times for 109 yards.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson added 166 yards off of 13 catches.
While the Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 SEC) responded well to Taylor’s pick-six with a Levis 15-yard touchdown pass to Robinson to make it 38-35, the Tennessee defense came up with a big stop that included linebacker Byron Young sacking Levis twice in one drive, including one on fourth-and-4 to give the ball back to the offense.
Hooker paid it off when he found Tillman in the corner of the end zone to put the Vols back up two scores at 45-35, but Kentucky scored again to pull within three in the fourth quarter.
Levis connected with tight end Izayah Cummings on a wheel route to convert a fourth-and-24, but four plays later, his pass to Cummings on fourth-and-10 sailed high out of bounds and Tennessee took over with the lead and 30 seconds left before running the clock out.
Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcats travel to Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Nashville.
