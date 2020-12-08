KNOXVILLE — Defense has always been Tennessee’s calling card during the Rick Barnes era, but assistant coach Michael Schwartz believed it could reach a different pinnacle this season.
“We have the ability to pressure the ball for as long as we want, as much as we want and we’re going to do it,” Schwartz said on Nov. 19. “We’re going to be a high-tempo, aggressive and attack-minded defensive team, because we have the depth and the athleticism to do that.
“… It’s one thing to know you have the physical tools to do it, it’s another thing to know you have the depth to do it, which we’ve really felt like that since March. We’re always excited about our team defensively, but to be able to see it over the last eight weeks with our system, with the buy-in, with the defensive I.Q., with the guys understanding what we’re trying to accomplish has definitely gotten us more excited.”
The No. 12 Vols flashed that stifling potential in a 56-47 season-opening victory over Colorado on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, especially in the opening nine minutes, 29 seconds, where Tennessee limited Colorado to four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Defense propelled UT to its first wire-to-wire victory since March 24, 2019, against Iowa, limiting Colorado to 33.3% shooting (16-48) to make up for a Tennessee offense that struggled to make shots after the Buffaloes switched to a zone defense midway through the first half.
“Just knowing that you can give 100% on every possession knowing the guy who is coming in for you on the next play is going to give his 100%,” sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi said. “Being that deep with our bench is one of the things that puts us in a good defensive position.”
Tennessee’s defensive success was predicated on its ability to keep Colorado’s guards in check, starting with McKinley Wright IV, one of 20 point guards on the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list. Wright finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting after scoring a combined 44 points in the Buffaloes’ first two games of the season. Colorado’s other four guards — Keeshawn Barthelemy, Maddox Daniels, D’Shawn Schwartz and Nique Clifford — combined to shoot 5-for-21.
“We just tried to make the matchups personal and try to put some pressure on those guards,” redshirt junior guard Victory Bailey Jr. said. “We kind of knew that McKinley Wright was the head of the snake and we wanted to start with him and trickle down, and I think we did a good job of handling like that.”
Bailey knows a thing about stingy defenses.
The last time he played in a collegiate basketball game, it was on an Oregon team that knocked off UC Irvine to advance to the Sweet 16 on the same day Tennessee led Iowa from start to finish.
The Ducks finished the 2018-19 campaign ranked 11th in scoring defense (62.2 points per game) and 17th in shooting defense (39.8%), and he believes the glimpse the Vols offered against the Buffaloes is the start of what could be a similar season.
“I think at Oregon when we really got cooking is when our defense settled in,” Bailey said. “I think with this team, we have some of the best defensive guards in the country, and I know once we get rolling, the same feelings I felt at Oregon when we started to get rolling on defense is the same thing I’m starting to feel here.
“Once we lock in on defense, it’s going to be hard for teams to beat us.”
