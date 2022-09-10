PITTSBURGH — Trevon Flowers experienced a wide range of emotions in the last six minutes of regulation and overtime on Saturday. So did his Tennessee teammates.
The No. 24 Vols had given just about every opportunity available in the fourth quarter to No. 17 Pittsburgh, including a blocked punt and a fumble.
With just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Flowers, who both hauled in an interception to snuff out a possible Panthers’ scoring drive in the first half and was on the wrong end of a highlight play from a leaping tight end Gavin Bartholomew en route to a 57-yard touchdown, was unable to gather in a Pitt punt at the 39-yard line.
The Panthers recovered and, 10 plays later, scored when backup quarterback Nick Patti found Jared Wayne in the back of the end zone to tie Tennessee, 27-27, and send the contest into overtime.
Regardless of the up-and-down individual performance, one of Flowers’ last plays of the game was his most important. He chased down Patti on third-and-long, forcing Pitt into fourth down which Tennessee subsequently stopped to win 34-27 at Acrisure Stadium.
It was the second ranked road win of second-year head coach Josh Heupel’s tenure.
“(Flowers) has grown so much,” Heupel said. “You can see that in the way he physically looks, how he approaches every day and that shows in the way that he plays. It doesn’t mean that he’s going to play perfect. This game, you’re never going to be perfect, but to be able to reset after that (muffed punt), the look in his eyes, you could tell he was disappointed, but you could see it in his eyes when he reset and he finished the football game.”
On an afternoon when Tennessee’s offense uncharacteristically struggled at times and the defense gave up over 400 yards of total offense, the unit, which has caused the Vols (2-0) so many headaches in the past couple of seasons, came up big when it mattered most.
The Tennessee front got to Patti often, pressuring him 25 times and sacking him and starting quarterback Kedon Slovis a combined four times. They also accounted for nine tackles for loss and blanked Pitt (1-1) in the third quarter.
On the ensuing Panthers’ possession after the Vols took their first lead at 21-17, end Tyler Baron gave them a shot at more points by sacking Slovis and forcing a fumble in the process that was recovered by Omari Thomas at the Pitt 28-yard line.
Tennessee ended up kicking a Chase McGrath field goal to lead by seven at halftime.
“Coach (Tim) Banks told us, in the first half, everything (Pitt) got, we gave it to them,” defensive end Byron Young said. “He just told us to slow down and be patient.”
With all of Tennessee’s mistakes, the two second-half turnovers, the early blown coverages that Pitt took advantage of to lead 17-7, it had the feeling of a matchup that the Vols wouldn’t have been able to win in recent seasons. Despite those errors, Tennessee showed growth in its ability to close out.
There was no better example of that growth than Flowers.
“That just shows the type of guy (Flowers) is,” Young said. “When that happened with the fumble, I told him, ‘Lock in. We good ... either way, win, lose or draw, I’m always going to be behind you.’ ... then he made the sack.”
“There’s a certain level of maturity that we certainly didn’t have last year at times,” Heupel said. “Our kids are willing to continue to compete the ups and downs and the flow of the game the right way where they can just reset and play. There was a lot of positives there.”
