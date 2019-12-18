CINCINNATI, Ohio — Lamonte Turner chased Mika Adams-Woods around the perimeter before running into Jordan Bowden as Jarron Cumberland turned the corner and raced to the basket unabated for an easy layup.
It was that kind of night for Tennessee.
The No. 21 Vols put forth their worst defensive performance of the season in a 78-66 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday inside Fifth Third Arena to suffer consecutive defeats for the first time since they lost to Arkansas and Auburn to open SEC play during the 2017-18 season.
“It was awful, and I’m really disappointed in our defensive breakdown and the way we did it,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It came from our older guys too, which is the most disappointing thing. When you go on the road for the first time, in a true road game like this, you expect your older guys to really be the ones to lead the way. We didn’t have any leadership in terms of what we were trying to get done.
“I’m disappointed in the fact that we weren’t tough enough to do better in terms of executing our game plan.”
Tennessee (7-3) had yet to allow an opponent to reach 70 points this season, but Cincinnati (7-4) shot 56.4% from the floor to cruise past that threshold. No team shot better than 40% against UT through its first nine games.
Freshman forward Olivier Nkamhuoa gave the Vols their last lead with a tip-in following a missed 3-pointer from Turner with 10 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. Turner followed that up by scoring six straight UT points to keep pace with Cincinnati before a 9-0 run essentially put Tennessee away.
Cumberland kickstarted the run by drilling a 3-pointer after Bowden ran under a screen and left him wide open. The final six points all came in the paint.
The Vols never trimmed the deficit to less than seven points over the final 3:27.
“It’s not acceptable,” junior forward Yves Pons said. “We can’t make big mistakes in a tight game. It’s our job to step up and do the job because we cannot put the blame on the freshmen. It’s on us, and us veterans need to do a better job of doing that.”
The rare defensive lapses were compounded by issues that plagued Tennessee in its loss to in-state rival Memphis.
Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James failed to control a rebound after a Cumberland miss from distance and Keith Williams was able to take it from him and finish a layup that extended Cincinnati’s lead to 63-57 with 4:33 remaining. It was déjà vu of redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson getting stripped by Memphis guard Damion Baugh for a layup late in Saturday’s loss.
The Vols shot 52% in the first half against the Bearcats to seemingly shake off the shooting slump that resulted in them 25% against the Tigers, but those struggles resurfaced after the intermission. UT went 10-for-26 (38.5%) from the floor and 2-for-12 (16.7%) from beyond the 3-point line in the final period.
“We’ve had too many guys trying to do too many things, and that’s what we worked on for two days,” Barnes said. “We told them if they will play in a game like we do in practice, they’ll be fine, and we don’t do it.
“… I don’t (know what our offensive identity is) because I’m sitting there on the end of the bench wondering what’s going to happen next, and that’s where we have to get better.”
Fulkerson tallied a team-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Bowden (13), Turner (12) and Pons (11) all scored in double figures as well.
It wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a lackluster defensive effort that came out of nowhere.
“There could be (a false sense of security),” Barnes said. “You have to ask them that. If there is, we are getting ready to get it knocked out of us.”
