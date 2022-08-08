KNOXVILLE — For Rodney Garner, the visits speak for themselves.
Tennessee’s defensive line coach, who is in Year 2 of his second stint on the Vols coaching staff, has built a reputation of having a somewhat harsh coaching style in his over three decades as an assistant in the SEC, but it’s a brand that yields results — and lasting relationships.
Those former players that Garner spent hours grilling in practice and in film sessions over the years usually come back to see him, some of which have their own children in tow to meet the man that impacted their fathers, both on and off the field.
According to Garner, that’s what matters the most.
“All I want from my players, I just want them to be the best version of them,” Garner said. “Obviously, when they’re in that moment (at practice) it may not seem that way. … I think so many times they take it personal, and I try to tell them that I can probably be a little bit aggressive, I can probably be a little brutal. I may not say it in the nicest way, but I try to tell them, ‘Don’t take the tone, receive the message.’ That aggressiveness, that’s just me wanting to win. That’s just me wanting you to be better.
“... At the end of the day, 99% of my guys, they come back and they love me. … It’s sort of like being a parent. Your kids don’t like you when you’re raising them, but when they get older they love you and they appreciate what you did for them. That’s what we’re hoping transpires here, that they love me. That they’re going to bring back their kids and their wives to see me and I’m going to be playing with their kids like they’re my grandkids. That’s what it’s all about.”
It took Tyler Baron some time to understand Garner’s “aggressive” approach.
There was an adjustment period for Baron when Garner arrived as a part of head coach Josh Heupel’s staff a year ago, especially in that first spring camp in 2021, but over the course of a year, Garner has molded him into one of the team’s top defensive players.
As a sophomore last season, Baron saw five starts in 13 games and tallied 30 tackles. He was among the top tacklers on a Tennessee defense that finished second in the SEC in tackles for loss. He was responsible for seven of those.
“I think just being around Coach Garner (has made me a better player), to be honest,” Baron said. “I give him a lot of the praise for the growth that I’ve taken. He’s helped me mature a lot, more mentally than anything. Just having a different outlook and being more conscious of everything I’m doing. Attention to detail has been a big thing for me and just being disciplined.
“He’s been preaching those to me since day one and I think this summer and spring is the first time I really took his words and put it into action. I just continue to do that and just trust him.”
Omari Thomas has picked up on Garner’s ultimate goal, too, learning not to take criticisms after underperforming on a play or in a drill as a personal attack.
Thomas had 21 tackles (three for a loss, including a sack) at defensive tackle last season. Going on his second season playing under Garner, he’s made sure to try and help younger players understand it as well.
“One thing (Garner) always says is that he’s coaching the play, not the player,” Thomas said. “You can’t just take it to heart because he’s been doing this a long time. He’s a legend at this, so you’ve got to understand, respect that he knows what he’s talking about. You’ve got to always be coachable. That’s one thing that we’re coming along as a defensive line is that we’re becoming coachable. … He’s not attacking you, he wants you to be the best player that you can be.”
While the growth on the field has been evident since last season, and now seven practices into fall camp, Garner’s other message is to make sure his players don’t rest on what they accomplished during their 2021 campaign.
Being among the league’s better units was a surprise last season, given the tumultuous transition the Vols’ defense suffered through following Jeremy Pruitt’s firing, but Garner is driving home a message of consistency, which helped Tennessee become one of the most dominant programs in college football when he was an assistant coach there in the 1990s.
“(Finishing second in the SEC for tackles for loss) was great for last year’s team,” Garner said. “What are we going to do this year? We’ve got to take a step forward. I think we exceeded the expectations for everybody except the guys in the room but nobody came to Tennessee, I think, to say they want to be 7-6. That is not the standard. We’re moving in the right direction, but everybody can look in the mirror and see where they can get better.
“I know I can see where I can coach this better or I could put the guys in a better situation here. We all have to be truthful with ourselves. We have to continue to strain everyday to get better.”
